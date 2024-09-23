Zink Ranch National Enduro Sand Springs Oklahoma Results

Today’s ninth round of the 2024 AMA National Enduro Series saw Trevor Bollinger finish sixth in the NE Pro1 Class at the Zink Ranch National Enduro.
Bollinger completed the opening test inside the top five – P4 in class – on his Husqvarna FX 350, before settling into a rhythm and completing the remaining tests in sixth place. He was also eighth overall for the weekend in Sand Springs, Oklahoma.
“I gave it my all out there today, just didn’t have the speed in those conditions,”Bollinger reflected.“My bike and team worked amazing, so thanks to everyone and we’ll keep pushing for the next one.”
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Bollinger is also ranked sixth in the standings with one round to go in National Enduro, only six points away from fifth overall.
NE Pro1 Class Results: 1. Steward Baylor Jr, Kawasaki 2. Josh Toth, GASGAS 3. Ricky Russell, Yamaha 4. Johnny Girroir, KTM 6. Trevor Bollinger, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
Upcoming Offroad Races – September 2024 9/29: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 12 9/29: National Grand Prix Championship – Round 7
