Zink Ranch National Enduro Sand Springs Oklahoma Results

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Bollinger is also ranked sixth in the standings with one round to go in National Enduro, only six points away from fifth overall.

“I gave it my all out there today, just didn’t have the speed in those conditions,”“My bike and team worked amazing, so thanks to everyone and we’ll keep pushing for the next one.”

Bollinger completed the opening test inside the top five – P4 in class – on his Husqvarna FX 350, before settling into a rhythm and completing the remaining tests in sixth place. He was also eighth overall for the weekend in Sand Springs, Oklahoma.

