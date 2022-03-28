New Era in Electric Mobility: 2022 Yamaha

New Era in Electric Mobility from Yamaha for riders starts. No oil, no gasoline, no vibrations, no sound, no rumble. Yamaha announces today the company’s entry into the world of electric personal mobility with two new electric Yamaha scooters for 2022. The 2022 NEOs in Milky White Aqua, a “50cc equivalent” with an output of [email protected] km/h and 38.5km on full charge ECO is coming to dealers near you.

2022 NEOs, a pure, sporty and with universal styling – The NEO’s has always been known for its simple, universal yet attractive styling and the new electric model comes with smart new bodywork with an upright style and minimal front and rear overhang to give this new scooter a distinctive character of its own. The compact body features soft, rounded forms that enhance the relaxed feel and convey the easy-to-ride character of this ultra-quiet zero-emissions scooter. eBikes has grown exponentially, with more than 5 million sold in Europe in 2021 – many equipped with Yamaha drive units and Yamaha is about to launch three new ‘own brand’ eBikes in the All Mountain, Gravel and Urban segments. This is just the beginning, and to underline the company’s future potential in every class of electric urban mobility with the introduction of these new electric products and related services will inspire a new generation of customers. In parallel to its core internal combustion engine business, Yamaha has been devoting substantial research and development into electrically powered scooters.

Yamaha Motor Switches ON

The start of new era in electric mobility

Eric de Seynes – Yamaha Motor Europe’s President & CEO – announces today the company’s entry into the world of electric personal mobility. “The concept of mobility has continuously evolved over the years, and consequently our cities and infrastructures have adapted to these changes. However, one thing that has remained the same over the decades is the universal desire and need for personal mobility that gives a real sense of freedom.”

Yamaha is focused on delivering creative and innovative new solutions to support the evolving needs of its customers – and in the première of Switch ON, Yamaha reveals details of its future electric models and how they have been developed to satisfy the requirements of a wide range of customers in an ever changing world.

Two new electric Yamaha scooters

In the next few weeks Yamaha will launch the all-new NEO’s – a smart, accessible and high quality “50cc-equivalent” electric scooter that was first displayed at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show as the E02 prototype. This will be followed by Yamaha’s first “125cc-equivalent” scooter that will showcase the company’s very latest engineering and technology. Derived from the E01 prototype – also displayed at Tokyo – this yet to be named model will be the protagonist in a Proof of Concept activity that Yamaha will set up in a major European city with a scooter sharing partner.

30 years’ experience in eBike drive units

Yamaha has a long and distinguished track record in electric vehicle development that goes back to the early 1990s when the company created the first Power Assist System (PAS) which formed the basis of the world’s first production eBike. Since then Yamaha has been at the forefront in the development of lightweight and compact electric drive units for eBikes, with approximately 7 million produced in three decades.

In recent years the demand for eBikes has grown exponentially, with more than 5 million sold in Europe in 2021 – many equipped with Yamaha drive units – therefore the company has made the decision to expand its production capacity and start producing drive units in Europe. While remaining totally committed to developing cutting-edge drive unit systems for the company’s many OEM bicycle manufacturers, Yamaha is about to launch three new ‘own brand’ eBikes in the All Mountain, Gravel and Urban segments. Full details will be revealed during the summer, and these new Yamaha eBikes will start to be available before the end of 2022 through Yamaha’s Powered Two Wheeler network, with the target to complete the European Distributor set-up in 2023.

The moped is back

But this is just the beginning, and to underline the company’s future potential in every class of electric urban mobility, Yamaha presents the B01 – a new hybrid prototype that intelligently combines eBike S-Pedelec functionality with moped performance and all urban terrain ability. Currently a concept model created by Yamaha Motor Europe in association with long-term partners Fantic Motor and Motori Minarelli, B01 will evolve into a production machine that will further expand Yamaha’s electric mobility range.

Eric de Seynes concluded, stating that “Yamaha is excited to expand its personal mobility range and open a whole new chapter in the history of the company. Backed up by Yamaha’s world-class engineering capabilities and supported by a professional dealer network, the introduction of these new electric products and related services will inspire a new generation of customers.”

Introducing the Next Generation of Shared Scooters: a Long-term Partnership between Yamaha and Troopy for an All-Electric Multi-Vehicle Offer.

Troopy is a self-service shared scooter operator launched in Paris in 2018 at the initiative of Groupe Chapat, a mobility specialist. After several years to develop a quality shared scooter service, today, Troopy is pleased to announce their transition to 100% electric with the long-term Yamaha’s partnership. Adopting more sober and collaborative mobility was essential to meet urban challenges, from now, Troopy gives new meaning to shared mobility by promoting everyone’s quality of life and freedom of movement.

Eric de Seynes: “As a trusted partner for Yamaha, Troopy started scooter-sharing operations with the Tricity 125 in Paris, in 2018. Since then, Troopy has enabled tens of thousands of users to experience Yamaha’s Leaning Multi-Wheel Technology, whilst facilitating easy and safe commuting in an urban and suburban environment.

Given the recent evolution of the mobility environment across Europe, very soon Troopy fleet will be made of two Yamaha electric scooter models, featuring advanced zero-emission technology, to meet the commuting needs of urban users. The two Yamaha models utilized will be the new Neos in its sharing version and the E01, a scooter that has been specifically developed for large-scale pilot projects like the one to be run by Troopy. This important step in our partnership will allow scooter sharing users to benefit from the best-in-class service offered by Troopy, combined with the undisputable quality of Yamaha’s scooters.”

This partnership had been released on March 16th at 9am CET during the AUTONOMY Event in Paris, France. World’s first trade show for mobility solutions that is now the world’s most important annual mobility gathering.

Troopy’s fleet will be composed with Yamaha E01 and NEO’s electric scooters – Both models will be available end of this summer and equipped with specifics and exclusives features needed for a sharing in Paris, France.

E01 – EV Scooter of Envy for the New Era

Yamaha E01 comes equipped with all the functionality expected of a 125cc class scooter and features performance well suited for short- to medium-range mobility. The E01 is a model taking full advantage of Yamaha’s motorcycle technology and know-how throughout its design and engineering.

The powertrain consists of an interior permanent magnet synchronous motor delivering a maximum output of 8.1 kW and fed by a 4.9 kWh lithium-ion battery. This combination provides a smooth, quiet and low-vibration ride characterized by outstanding power available at very low speeds.

With a total lot of 500 units planned, the E01 had been launched as a proof-of-concept model in Europe, Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia for the purpose of grasping user needs, ascertaining possibilities with related businesses, opening up new markets and more. The model had been produced at the Iwata Main Factory in Japan.The potential launch partners envisioned include vehicle sharing companies, local governments and government agencies. In line with the traffic environments and infrastructure conditions in each market.

NEO’s – Urban mobility that is easy, silent and accessible to all

New Yamaha NEO’s electric scooter

Easy, quiet and accessible urban mobility for everyone

