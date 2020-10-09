New Harley-Davidson “Go Big or Go Home” Engine Kits Add 23% Horsepower!

MILWAUKEE (OCTOBER 8h, 2020) – The all-new Harley-Davidson® Screamin’ Eagle® products for your ride are here to keep the thrills rolling mile after mile. High-flow exhaust kits, performance cams, ultra-powerful Screamin’ Eagle engines and a comprehensive line of upgrades get you to peak exhilaration quickly and smoothly with the power to handle whatever comes.

SCREAMIN’ EAGLE® MILWAUKEE-EIGHT® ENGINE STAGE IV KIT 114CI TO 131CI FOR SELECT SOFTAIL MODELS

With the largest displacement of any Harley-Davidson® Stage Kit, this 114/117CI to 131CI Stage IV Kit was designed to deliver maximum horsepower – all the way to the redline – available now for select Softail models. Packaged with patent-protected cylinder technology, it allows for the largest Harley-Davidson® bolt-on engine upgrade to any Milwaukee-Eight® motor.

The Stage IV Kit features new CNC-ported heads with 1mm bigger valves than the previous generation, and fully machined combustion chambers. Coupled with the kit’s high-lift SE8-517 cam, high compression pistons and a 64mm throttle body and intake manifold, this combination delivers a thrilling 135 ft-lb of torque and 124 HP rear-wheel output when paired with Screamin’ Eagle® Street Cannon Mufflers. It’s designed to run at high-end RPMs and provide a significant boost of torque from cruising speed. You’ll feel the difference as soon as you twist the throttle.

The Screamin’ Eagle 131 Stage IV Kit is eligible for Custom Coverage under the motorcycle’s factory 24-month vehicle limited warranty when dealer-installed by an authorized H-D Dealer within 60 days of vehicle purchase and is otherwise backed by a 12-month limited warranty.

Performance components include:

Screamin’ Eagle CNC Ported Cylinder Head with CNC machined chamber and 1mm larger valves than previous generation

131 Stage IV Timer cover

SE8-517 High-Lift Cam

Forged 10.7:1 High Compression Pistons

Screamin’ Eagle High Performance Cam Bearing

Screamin’ Eagle High Performance Tappets

Screamin’ Eagle 4.31″ Steel Sleeve Cylinders

Screamin’ Eagle 64mm Throttle Body and Cast Manifold

Screamin’ Eagle High Flow Injectors (5.5 g/sec)

Complete fitment information can be found on H-D.com.

SCREAMIN’ EAGLE® MILWAUKEE-EIGHT® ENGINE STAGE IV KIT – 107CI TO 128CI FOR SELECT SOFTAIL MODELS

This Stage IV Kit was designed to deliver maximum horsepower – all the way to the redline – available now for select Softail models and features new CNC-ported heads with 1mm bigger valves than the previous generation, and fully machined combustion chambers.

Coupled with the kit’s high-lift SE8-517 cam, high compression pistons and a 64mm throttle body and intake manifold, this combination delivers a thrilling 127 ft-lb of torque and 124 HP rear-wheel output when paired with Screamin’ Eagle® Street Cannon Mufflers. It’s designed to run at high-end RPMs and provide a significant boost of torque from cruising speed. You’ll feel the difference as soon as you twist the throttle.

The Screamin’ Eagle 128 Stage IV Kit is eligible for Custom Coverage under the motorcycle’s factory 24-month vehicle limited warranty when dealer-installed by an authorized H-D Dealer within 60 days of vehicle purchase and is otherwise backed by a 12-month limited warranty.

Performance components include:

Screamin’ Eagle CNC Ported Cylinder Head with CNC machined chamber and 1mm larger valves than previous generation

128 Stage IV Timer cover

SE8-517 High-Lift Cam

Forged 10.7:1 High Compression Pistons

Screamin’ Eagle High Performance Cam Bearing

Screamin’ Eagle High Performance Tappets

Screamin’ Eagle 4.31″ Steel Sleeve Cylinders

Screamin’ Eagle 64mm Throttle Body and Cast Manifold

Screamin’ Eagle High Flow Injectors (5.5 g/sec)

Complete fitment information can be found on H-D.com.

Screamin’ Eagle® Milwaukee-Eight® Engine Stage III 114CI or 117CI to 122CI Kit and Stage III 107CI to 119CI For MY17+ Touring Models

This Stage III kit has been developed for the rider looking for a solid “seat of the pants” torque increase you can feel every time you roll on the throttle. The bump up in displacement and compression deliver a significant increase in torque and power over stock, all the while restoring the sensation of riding solo when you’re loaded down.

The Stage III 107CI to 119CI upgrade delivers up to 23% more horsepower and 17% more torque and the 114CI to 122CI upgrade increases power by up to 15% and 13% more torque when compared to the Original Equipment engine configurations.

Performance components include:

Screamin’ Eagle 4.155 Big Bore Bolt-On Cylinders

Forged 11.0:1 High-Compression Pistons and Rings

Screamin’ Eagle SE8-447 Torque Cam

Screamin’ Eagle High Capacity Tappets

Screamin’ Eagle High Performance Cam Bearing

Screamin’ Eagle Stage III Timer Cover & Insert

Multi-layer coated Head Gaskets

Cylinder Base and Cam Cover Gaskets

Most necessary gaskets and seals

Screamin’ Eagle® Milwaukee-Eight® Engine Stage III 114CI or 117CI to 122CI Kit is eligible for Custom Coverage under the motorcycle’s factory 24-month vehicle limited warranty when dealer-installed by an authorized H-D Dealer within 60 days of vehicle purchase and is otherwise backed by a 12-month limited warranty.

Stage III and IV Kits comply with noise and emissions standards in all U.S. states other than California on 2017-later Touring Models and select 2018-later Softail Models. Street-compliant statements may not apply to markets outside the United States. The 131CI Stage IV Kit fits ’17-later Touring models equipped with Milwaukee-Eight® 114CI or 117CI engine and ’18-later Softail models equipped with Milwaukee-Eight® 114CI engine. The 128CI Stage IV Kit fits ’17-later Touring models equipped with Milwaukee-Eight® 107CI engine and ’18-later Softail models equipped with Milwaukee-Eight® 107CI engine. Neither kits fit Trike models. ’17-’19 models require separate purchase of High-Capacity Oil Pump P/N 62400248. 17-’18 models require separate purchase of Screamin’ Eagle High-Capacity Clutch Plate Kit P/N 37000258. All models require additional purchase of ECM recalibration with the Screamin’ Eagle Pro Street Tuner for proper installation. See an authorized Harley-Davidson® dealer for details.