New MV Agusta “Forward Garage” Stores Start to Open

Varese, July 6, 2020 – Continuing on its expansion path across Europe, MV Agusta announces the opening of a new dealership in Agno, near Lugano. Forward Garage is Switzerland’s first MV Agusta monobrand store and is inspired by the brand’s racing DNA. In effect it is directly connected to Giovanni Cuzari’s Racing Team, MV Agusta’s partners in the Moto2 Championship. The launch event was held on Saturday, July 4th and saw the participation of VIP guests and Swiss authorities.

The beautifully appointed dealership extends over 100 square metres indoor space hosting the showroom, offices and lounge, and a stunning outdoor area that includes a bar corner to entertain visitors. In addition to the bikes on display, a number of MV Agusta models are available for test rides.

“We could not dream of a better partner than Giovanni Cuzari for our first monobrand store in Switzerland” said Dmitry Vovk, Vice President Commercial Operations, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. “He is a household name in the world of motorcycle racing and we are certain his energy and buoyant personality, together with his extraordinary expertise, will make for the success of this new exciting venture in Ticino.”

Giovanni Cuzari, founder and owner of MV Agusta Forward Racing, commented: “The racing DNA concept behind this first monobrand store in Switzerland is a premiere. It is a welcoming, comfortable place to meet racing enthusiasts and fans of MV Agusta and talk about this amazing brand. Our objective is to expand MV Agusta’s clientele in Switzerland, and offer first-class, pristine service to owners and potential customers. We have all the ingredients to make it work: passion, dedication, competence. I would like to sincerely thank Timur Sardarov and the entire MV Agusta team for their trust and eagerness in backing our project.”