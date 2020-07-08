AMA East Extreme Off-Road Series: Tough Like RORR in Tamaqua

Ron Commo

300 RR Race Edition

“On Saturday my tire came off in the first race so I had to pit, swap out wheels, and get back out to race. I ended up 35th on the day. I pushed hard in the 2nd race and finished in 6th, which put me 20th overall for the day.

On Sunday I started from the 2nd row. I got a great start going into the woods 3rd off the line and quickly passed the 2 riders in front of me. Once I got to the first rock section I passed about 7-8 guys. I came up on Max and we rode together until we caught Fahringer. I got by Max after he missed a corner then I realized the pace I was comfortable running was quicker than Fahringer. I followed him through the goat trails until there was a chance to pass. After that I just put my head down and tried to catch the leaders. But I just couldn’t close the gap and rode the rest of the day by myself.

Super pumped on getting on the box and I can’t wait to get after it the rest of the season and show everyone what I am capable of. Thank you to my mechanic Jamison, and the entire Beta USA team thank you so much! “