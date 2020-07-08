AMA East Extreme Off-Road Series: Tough Like RORR in Tamaqua

The first event on the 2020 AMA East Extreme Off-Road schedule kicked off over the holiday weekend with the Tough Like RORR. A little rain on Friday with hot days over the weekend, made for ideal dirt conditions. The track itself was a challenge. Big rock gardens to a off camber slow single track and then back up to rocky uphills. The Beta Factory Racing Team was up for the challenge and had a great showing this weekend – highlighted by a win from Rachel Gutish! Ron Commo and Max Gerston battled the entire race to finish 3rd and 4th respectively.
Factory Team Rider Results:
Rachel Gutish Women’s Pro Division
Ron Commo Men’s Pro Division
Max Gerston Men’s Pro Division
1st
3rd
4th
The next race for the Beta Factory Race Team is Round 8 of the GNCC.
Photo Credit: Shan Moore
Rachel Gutish
300 RR Race Edition
“Tough Like RORR, the opening round of the AMA East Extreme Off-Road series, went exceptionally well for me. I easily qualified in the top spot in the women’s class on Saturday, and despite the fact that the women started on the last row, (behind all the B and C riders) I took 58th overall on the day. On Sunday, the loop was shorter but more difficult, so I sprinted as hard as I could between the gnarly spots, which I slowed down for and carefully navigated. I took the Women’s class win by nearly five minutes on the 30-ish minute loop. The event was a blast and I’m looking forward to pursuing the rest of the Extreme Off-Road series this summer!”
Rachel Gutish
Ron Commo
300 RR Race Edition
“On Saturday my tire came off in the first race so I had to pit, swap out wheels, and get back out to race. I ended up 35th on the day. I pushed hard in the 2nd race and finished in 6th, which put me 20th overall for the day.
On Sunday I started from the 2nd row. I got a great start going into the woods 3rd off the line and quickly passed the 2 riders in front of me. Once I got to the first rock section I passed about 7-8 guys. I came up on Max and we rode together until we caught Fahringer. I got by Max after he missed a corner then I realized the pace I was comfortable running was quicker than Fahringer. I followed him through the goat trails until there was a chance to pass. After that I just put my head down and tried to catch the leaders. But I just couldn’t close the gap and rode the rest of the day by myself.
Super pumped on getting on the box and I can’t wait to get after it the rest of the season and show everyone what I am capable of. Thank you to my mechanic Jamison, and the entire Beta USA team thank you so much! “
Ron Commo
Max Gerston
300 RR Race Edition
“The Tough Like RORR was an awesome event. I qualified third in Saturday’s qualifying races which set me up strong for Sunday. I made some costly mistakes with line choice on the first lap, but was able to regroup for lap two and get a rhythm back. I had some good battles with other riders and was able to card a 4th place finish overall. My 300 RR was light and consistent all day. Although I rode well on the second lap, I am looking forward to cleaning up some of those early race mistakes for the next race to improve my overall efficiency and results. I am looking forward to Ohio in a few weeks. Let’s go! “
