New plate and some screws fixes Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia is recovering well having successfully undergone a surgical procedure last week to repair a displaced fracture to his left collarbone, which he sustained during a heavy fall during the third and final lap of the EnduroGP of Sweden.

Two-time world champion Garcia, who topped day one of the GP of Sweden in both the Enduro1 and EnduroGP class, crashed on the rough and whooped-out first enduro test of the final lap on day two, while again leading both the EnduroGP and Enduro1 classes.

Taken to Skövde Hospital following the fall, Josep’s injuries were diagnosed as a displaced fracture to his left collarbone and a dislocated right elbow.

Last week Josep was operated on successfully by Dr. Xavier Mir – a hand, elbow, and microsurgery Trauma specialist – at the Hospital Universitari Dexeus in Barcelona. Following his operation Josep has returned to light training and rehabilitation with the goal of returning to competition at the upcoming GP of Slovakia – round five of the FIM EnduroGP World Championship.

Everyone at KTM wishes Josep a speedy recovery.

Josep Garcia: “It’s good to be getting well again, but obviously it’s super disappointing that I got injured. Following the surgery, I’m feeling better and better. I knew right away that my left collarbone was broken. Dr. Mir put a plate and some screws in it, and that’s it. It’s a very common injury so I am not worried, I’m just waiting to see how the elbow improves. My objective is to compete in the next EnduroGP in Slovakia. Obviously, I will not be at 100 percent, but I will be able to arrive without pain, that’s the goal anyway!