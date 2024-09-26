New technical partnership with REV’IT! for MotoAmerica Talent Cup

EST FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA – September 24, 2024 – Krämer Motorcycles USA is excited to announce a technical partnership with REV’IT! for the new MotoAmerica Talent Cup.

The partnership sees REV’IT! supporting Krämer Motorcycles USA’s development of the Krämer APX-350 MA motorcycle, and also providing MotoAmerica Talent Cup riders with special discounts and offers on REV’IT! racing gear during the 2025 season.

“REV’IT! is proud to be a technical partner with Krämer Motorcycles USA for the inaugural Talent Cup season and to return to the MotoAmerica paddock with our trackside support staff,” said Paolo Bacchiarello, President of REV’IT Sport USA. “We will be supporting the Talent Cup riders with our REV’IT! TAILORTECH quality, innovation, and meticulous craftsmanship. Together, REV’IT! and Krämer Motorcycles aim to elevate the riding experience by delivering unparalleled engineering excellence.”

The first benefit for future Talent Cup riders will come this weekend at the MotoAmerica round at New Jersey Motorsports Park, where all riders in the MotoAmerica paddock are welcomed and encouraged to get a free measurement for a custom-made REV’IT! TAILORTECH racing suit.

Riders participating in the 2025 MotoAmerica Talent Cup season will receive a 20% discount on any custom REV’IT! TAILORTECH suit purchase, and they will also benefit from the trackside support that REV’IT! will offer throughout the 2025 season.

The measuring event will take place during the following times at the Krämer/REV’IT! paddock space at New Jersey Motorsports Park:

Date Time Friday, September 27, 2024 9am – 5pm Saturday, September 28, 2024 9am – 5pm Sunday, September 29, 2024 9am – 5pm

MotoAmerica Talent Cup riders who race in REV’IT! suits will also be eligible for a $5,000 contingency program from REV’IT! that will run during the 2025 season, which will culminate with the opportunity to earn a factory contract with the brand, with more details on these offers being released in the coming weeks.

“The MotoAmerica Talent Cup is all about investing early in the careers of our fastest young racers, by providing them with purpose-built racing motorcycles and a clear ‘Road to MotoGP’ pathway,” said Jensen Beeler, CEO of Krämer Motorcycles USA.

“This means that we also have to protect that investment by giving Talent Cup racers the best riding gear available on the market, with the latest technology. Therefore, having the support of REV’IT! in the Talent Cup is critical to the success of this program, and helps ensure that these young racers stay healthy and have long successful careers, which is a core goal of Krämer Motorcycles.”

About Krämer Motorcycles USA: Krämer Motorcycles USA imports purpose-built track-only road racing motorcycles into North America for motorcycle racers and track day enthusiasts.

About REV’IT! Sport USA: REV’IT makes premium motorcycle gear for street, adventure, and racing riders. The REV’IT TAILORTECH line of custom racing suits are made-to-measure and airbag-ready for maximum comfort and protection.

About REV’IT! TAILORTECH: REV’IT! TAILORTECH is the embodiment of Italian craftsmanship – fused with modern technology, created to meet the diverse needs of the rider of today. Our mission is to deliver personalized performance—gear that’s tailored to each rider’s exact specifications, offering both unrivaled comfort and advanced safety features like Tech-Air® airbag systems. Whether for professional racers at MotoGP, World SuperBike and MotoAmerica level, or passionate enthusiasts, REV’IT! TAILORTECH is committed to enhancing every ride with bespoke solutions that reflect the unique demands of every rider.

About The MotoAmerica Talent Cup: The new MotoAmerica Talent Cup is a development series for fast and upcoming young riders, who are 14 to 21 years of age. All competitors will use the purpose-built Krämer APX-350 MA race motorcycles. The new Talent Cup will be a part of the “Road To MotoGP” program, with the top-five finishers getting invitations to try out for the prestigious Red Bull Rookies Cup.