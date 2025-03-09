NGPC Southern California at Glen Helen Raceway third round

March 9, 2025 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on NGPC Southern California at Glen Helen Raceway third round

Glen Helen, CA

Round Three

March 1st, 2025
Round Three of NGPC at Glen Helen Raceway

 

The third round of the NGPC was in Southern California at Glen Helen Raceway. Despite the threat of rain, the conditions at the track were ideal for the 90-minute race. Dare DeMartile got a good jump at the start but got tangled up and knocked back to eighth early in the race. He would do what he could to get up to sixth place but he wasn’t able to keep pace with the leaders on a frustrating day of racing. Dare will look to rebound next weekend in the WORCS series.
Results:
Dare DeMartile » 6th Place » Pro Class

Factory 480 RR

“Round three was a struggle at Glen Helen. I just couldn’t find a good rythym on the bike during the race. I gave it my best shot. I’m looking forward to getting another shot at racing next week for WORCS.”

Photos: Kato Foto

