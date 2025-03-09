NGPC Southern California at Glen Helen Raceway third round

Round Three of NGPC at Glen Helen Raceway The third round of the NGPC was in Southern California at Glen Helen Raceway. Despite the threat of rain, the conditions at the track were ideal for the 90-minute race. Dare DeMartile got a good jump at the start but got tangled up and knocked back to eighth early in the race. He would do what he could to get up to sixth place but he wasn’t able to keep pace with the leaders on a frustrating day of racing. Dare will look to rebound next weekend in the WORCS series.