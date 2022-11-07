Passion and technology conquer MotoGP 2022

Champions of the world! Made in Italy passion and technology conquer MotoGP

MotoGP World Champions 2022: Francesco Bagnaia and his Ducati Desmosedici GP22 win the MotoGP Riders’ World Title in Valencia

The all-Italian Bagnaia-Ducati pairing writes a page of motorcycling history by achieving a result never before accomplished in MotoGP: it is Italy’s victory!

Triple Crown for Ducati: the Bologna-based manufacturer wins the Constructors’ Title, the Teams’ Title for the Ducati Lenovo Team and the Riders’ Title in MotoGP

Champions of the world!

Today, November 6, 2022, Francesco Bagnaia and his Ducati Desmosedici GP22 write a page that will remain in the history of motorcycling, winning the 2022 MotoGP World Riders’ Title.

For the first time in the history of MotoGP rider and bike from the same nation win the World Title.

A magical combination possible only in Italy: the expertise and technology of the fastest bike in the world – the Desmosedici GP22 – the passion, talent and determination of Francesco Bagnaia, who won the title after an historic comeback, never before achieved by any other rider in the premier class. A red tide of Ducatisti who suffered and rejoiced throughout the championship. This is today’s victory.

A racing story that is unrepeatable anywhere else on the planet that starts in Borgo Panigale, in the heart of the Motor Valley of Emilia-Romagna with its technology and innovation, and meets Turin, Francesco Bagnaia’s hometown, until arriving in Pesaro, where Pecco lives and has experienced consecration as a world-class rider.

For Ducati, the only non-Japanese brand capable of winning a World Championship in MotoGP, this is the second Riders’ World Title, after the one won by Casey Stoner in 2007.

A success that comes at an extremely positive moment for the Company from all points of view and that, never before, best expresses the values of “Style, Sophistication and Performance” that characterize it.

Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO: “This is a fantastic day for all of Ducati! Ducati Corse has worked steadfastly and resolutely to achieve this second MotoGP Riders’ Title that makes our hearts burst with joy today. Racing is so tied to the passion of Ducatisti and my path in Ducati is also so tied to racing that I am really extremely happy today. First of all, I want to congratulate Pecco, who had an incredible season, in which he had the great merit of always believing, even when the comeback seemed impossible. Thanks to the “three musketeers” Gigi, Paolo, Davide and all the women and men of Ducati Corse and Ducati Lenovo Team, who worked on this incredible bike and also to the employees who work in Borgo Panigale and make emotions like these possible. The World Title is for them and for all Ducatisti. It has been a long chase but today the team is as strong as it has ever been and this result is extremely important to take the pressure off and be more focused than ever to do well in the future. I really believe it can be the opening of a very positive path for Ducati.”

At the checkered flag, Bagnaia’s triumph was greeted with incredible enthusiasm inside the Ducati Lenovo Team box, on the Ducati Grandstand at the Valencia circuit and also in Borgo Panigale, where Ducati employees shared first the tension and then the joy, living this last race with their eyes glued to a big screen set up in the Company.

For Ducati, it is now time to celebrate the Triple Crown together with Ducatisti and the entire city of Bologna. The appointment, already set in the calendar, is for next December 15 when all the protagonists will celebrate this fantastic result together. More updates on the event will follow in the coming weeks.