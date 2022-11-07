2022 AMA Endurocross Series continues in Boise

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Colton Haaker went 2-3-1 in Boise, Idaho, capturing his first podium of the season with second overall at Round 5 of the 2022 AMA Endurocross Series. Ryder LeBlond, fellow Husqvarna Motorcycles-mounted EX Pro racer, rounded out the podium in third.

Haaker has been close to capturing a podium several times this seaon, and was finally able to make it happen at Round 5. He took second in Hot Laps, just 0.345 seconds off of the leader. In Moto 1, Haaker blasted into the lead but had to battle with a top contender. He was unable to hold off his competitor and scored second at the close of the moto. He had a challenging start in the second moto but steadily climbed all the way to third. The final moto saw Haaker start inside of the top three and move into the lead by Lap 3. He pulled away from the field and eventually crossed the finish line nearly 8 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor, taking the win and putting him on the podium for the night’s overall. The reigning champion sits fifth headed into the last round of competition.

Haaker said, "It's been a tough season, but I feel like I got the monkey off my back. Looking forward to the final round and ending on the highest note."

LeBlond positioned himself inside of the top five during Hot Laps, taking fourth. The first moto would prove to be a challenge off of the start, taking off near last. However, LeBlond put his head down and picked off rider after rider to finish sixth. In the second moto, he was mid-pack before making an aggressive push to reach third. He then slipped back to fifth before regaining one spot before the checkered flag flew. He got off to a start just outside of the top five in the final moto, and moved into fourth within a few laps. He held onto the position until the clock ran out. His performance earned him his second overall podium of the season, taking third overall in Boise, Idaho.

LeBlond said, "It was a good night of racing. I felt good in practice. Got my best hot lap — got fourth. I kept it consistent and smooth. I don't think I was the fastest one out there in any of the motos, but I just put myself in good positions and ended up on the podium with a 6-4-4. Solid night of racing. I'm happy."

Round 6 of the 2022 AMA EnduroCross Championship will take place on Saturday, November 19 in Reno, Nevada. For full results and series information, visit their official website at www.endurocross.com.

EX Pro Results – Round 5

1. Jonny Walker (BET) 1-1-2

2. Colton Haaker – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 2-3-1

3. Ryder LeBlond (HQV) 6-4-4



Overall Championship Standings

1. Trystan Hart, 113 points

2. Jonny Walker, 112 points

3. Taddy Blazusiak, 96 points

…

5. Colton Haaker – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 90 points