Pata Snack and Yamaha Motor Europe to celebrate 10 years of partnership in 2025

Yamaha Motor Europe and Pata Snack are proud to announce the celebration of a significant milestone in their partnership, as the 2025 FIM Superbike World Championship marks ten years of collaboration between the two brands.

The long-standing relationship has been instrumental to the success of Yamaha Motor Europe’s racing activities across various disciplines in the Superbike World Championship over the past decade. Together, Yamaha and Pata Snack have achieved world championship titles with Toprak Razgatlioglu in WorldSBK, Lucas Mahias, Randy Krummenacher and Andrea Locatelli in WorldSSP.

Pata Snack has been a principal partner of Yamaha Motor Europe since Yamaha’s return to WorldSBK in 2016, featuring as the title sponsor of the official WorldSBK team from the start with the association developing into one of the most recognisable and long-standing partnerships in world championship motorcycle racing.

In total the partnership has seen an impressive 41 race victories and 151 podium finishes in the WorldSBK class on top of numerous successes in the WorldSSP championship.

For the 2025 season, Pata Snack will continue as the title sponsor of the Pata Prometeon Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team, who will continue with Jonathan Rea and Andrea Locatelli, as well as featuring on the R1s of GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK riders Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter. Pata will also continue as the title sponsor of the Pata Yamaha Ten Kate WorldSSP Team, who will field Stefano Manzi and Yuki Okamoto on the all-new R9.

To celebrate ten years of this now iconic partnership, the Pata Prometeon Yamaha WorldSBK riders will compete in this weekend’s ‘Race of Champions’ at EICMA on YZ450F machines in a special livery dedicated to celebrating a decade of Pata Yamaha.

Remo Gobbi, CEO, Pata Snack

“We are really happy to celebrate this long journey together, one that has seen Pata and Yamaha enjoy several world title successes with Toprak in WorldSBK, as well as Mahias, Krummenacher and Locatelli in WorldSSP. The association of the Pata and Yamaha brands has become strongly recognised and followed by fans and the media, improving the awareness of our brand at a global level. We are happy and excited to continue our collaboration into 2025, aiming to celebrate this important anniversary with further success.”

Andrea Dosoli, Division Manager, Motorsport Division, Yamaha Motor Europe

“Pata’s unparalleled support to our WorldSBK programme over the past ten years has been invaluable. This collaboration has been integral to our success on the track and highlights the strong partnership we have built together. We are very proud of what we have achieved with Pata over the last ten years and look forward to striving for further successes with the support of Remo and the rest of the Pata Snack team in 2025.”