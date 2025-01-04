Piaggio Group Confirmed for MotoCanada’s “The Motorcycle and Powersport Shows” 2025

Who: Piaggio Group’s iconic motorcycle and scooter brands — Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Piaggio, and Vespa

What: MotoCanada’s National “The Motorcycle and Powersport Shows”

When and Where:

• Vancouver: January 17-19, 2025 — Tradex in Abbotsford

• Calgary: January 31-February 2, 2025 — BMO Centre, Stampede Park

• Toronto: February 14-16, 2025 — Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place

• Montreal: February 28-March 2, 2025 — Palais de Congres de Montreal

Details:

The Piaggio Group is thrilled to announce the participation of its renowned Italian brands — Aprilia, Moto Guzzi,

Piaggio, and Vespa — in the 2025 edition of The Motorcycle and Powersport Shows. These highly anticipated

events will take place across Canada in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal, offering enthusiasts an upclose

look at the diverse range of two-wheeled machines that combine innovation, performance, and style.

From the high-performance legacy of Aprilia to the timeless heritage of Moto Guzzi, the sophisticated engineering

of Piaggio, and the unmistakable charm of Vespa, there is something for every rider. As always, the shows

promise to be an exciting kickoff to the 2025 riding season, and Piaggio Group is ready to meet the enthusiasm of

Canadian riders with their staff of brand and product specialists, local dealership representatives, and a shared

passion for riding.

Why Attend:

These events offer a unique opportunity for Canadian riders to explore the latest offerings from Piaggio Group

brands, connect with company personnel, and talk about the newest models and features ahead of the upcoming

riding season. Whether you’re drawn to the thrill of sport motorcycles, the elegance of classic designs, or the

practicality of urban mobility, Piaggio Group has a lineup guaranteed to impress.

Join us in celebrating the passion for motorcycles and scooters that unites riders across Canada!