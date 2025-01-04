Fourth consecutive podium for Aprilia Tuareg Racing in Africa Eco Race 2025

The Aprilia Tuareg Racing Team celebrated another podium finish in the fourth stage in the Africa Eco Race 2025, with Jacopo Cerutti securing the runner-up spot in the stage from Touizgui to Laayoune, in Morocco. The fourth stage, spanning 499.20 km, took riders from Touizgui to Laayoune over highly varied terrain. The route featured new trails running east to west through the Smara and Laayoune regions. Riders gradually moved out of the mountainous zones and into vast desert expanses, where the absence of landmarks on the horizon made navigation crucial. Jacopo Cerutti claimed his fourth consecutive podium, finishing second overall in the stage, just +2’50” behind the stage leader. Marco Menichini, showing steady improvement, secured fifth place overall, +46’31’’ behind the leader. It was a tough day for Francesco Montanari, who concluded the stage in 21st place overall. JACOPO CERUTTI

“Last year, the stage was relatively smooth, but this year, it was far more challenging with many rocks and nearly 40 km of sand, making it physically demanding. I pushed hard during the first part of the stage, but when my main rival caught up, I focused on maintaining control. Overall, I’m satisfied with the result. For the fifth stage, I’ll start in second place and will once again try to recover and go for the win.”