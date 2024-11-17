Pirelli celebrates a record-breaking début season in Moto2™ and Moto3™

With the Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona, which recorded victories by Aron Canet (Fantic Racing/Kalex) in Moto2™ and David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team/CFMOTO) in Moto3™, Pirelli closed out a successful first season as sole supplier for the Moto2™ and Moto3™ World Championships.

Thanks in part to the performance of the tyres from the brand with the long “P”, out of 40 total Grand Prix races held, 20 for each category, 37 all-time lap records and 32 new race lap records were set, with race pace improved on 34 occasions. Records and satisfaction for Pirelli in the first Moto2™ and Moto3™ season



“At the start of the season, there were many unknowns because riders and teams had been used to working with other tyres for years, so the bike frames were optimised for the previous supplier’s products. But the potential of our tyres came out extremely quickly and the results did not delay in arriving. Now that the season has ended, we can say without uncertainty that we are extremely satisfied with Pirelli’s first year as sole supplier in Moto2™ and Moto3™ because we successfully earned appreciation for our work method and brought tangible results that everyone can see. The season was crowned by a long list of records. Out of a total of 40 Grand Prix races held this year, 20 in Moto2™ and as many in Moto3™, thanks in part to the performance of our tyres, a total of 37 all-time lap records and 32 new race lap records were set. In addition to this, we also improved the race pace compared with last year in 34 Grand Prix races. And then, overall, the races were competitive and fun to watch, all to the advantage of the show on the track. Now we are already hard at work on the 2025 season to continue improving. It will be difficult to beat these records next year, but we’ll be introducing some interesting new features that we believe will be highly appreciated by teams and riders, thereby keeping the competitiveness and thrills of the championships high.” Moto2™ · In the race, all the riders used the soft D0640 development solution at the rear, whereas for the front, the only rider who did not go with the soft SC1 was Ai Ogura (MT Helmets-MSI/Boscoscuro), who opted instead for the medium SC2. · Aron Canet (Fantic Racing/Kalex) topped off a perfect weekend where he had been fastest in every session with the race victory. Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets-MSI/Boscoscuro) did the race fast lap in 1’43.299 on the fourth lap. · Lasting 36’29.282 and 21 laps, the race was almost 6 seconds faster than the one held in May on the same track (36’33.540) and an amazing 23.6 seconds faster than the 2023 race (36’51.330). Moto3™ · With asphalt temperatures just over 10°C, almost all the riders decided to put medium SC2 compound tyres on at the rear, the only exception being Adrián Fernández (Leopard Racing/Honda), seventh on the starting grid, who preferred to gamble on the soft SC1. At the front 2/3 of the riders used the medium SC2 compound, with the remainder mounting the soft SC1. · David Alonso (CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team/CFMOTO) took his 14th win of the season after starting from pole position. He finished ahead of Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3/Gasgas), second, and Adrián Fernández, third, although the latter was relegated to 11th place due to a penalty, leaving the bottom step of the podium for Ángel Piqueras (Leopard Racing/Honda). All three of the riders on the podium used SC2 compound tyres on both axles. · The race (lasting 32’27.723 overall) was more than 32 seconds faster than the 2023 race (33’00.945), and just 2.5 seconds slower than the race held here in May, when asphalt temperatures were much higher.