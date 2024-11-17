Colton Haaker claims runner-up in final 2024 AMA EnduroCross standings

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Colton Haaker has finished second position in the 2024 AMA EnduroCross Series after taking the title race down to the wire at Everett’s final round in Washington.

Five-time EX Pro Champion Haaker was fifth in the opening round and then delivered four consecutive podiums to keep himself in contention, including a sole overall victory in Idaho at Round 3.

A fifth-place result in the final round came courtesy of a 2-8-5 scorecard onboard his Husqvarna FX 350, solidifying what has been a consistently strong season for Haaker in 2024.

“We finished second in the championship and it was a solid season,” Haaker commented. “There were ups and downs, as usual, but it’s been a good ride and I’m happy with what we’ve achieved this year.”

Fourth position at the final round of the AMA EnduroCross season was a fine way to finish the year for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Ryder LeBlond with 5-5-3 results, which came in as a season-best on his way to P6 in the final standings.

“Tonight was a good end to the season!” LeBlond said. “It’s been a tough one, but I’m stoked with how we went this weekend and I know what I need to work on for next year. I’m excited to get to work already!”

EX Pro Class Results – Round 6

1. Trystan Hart, KTM

2. Max Gerston, Beta

3. Cooper Abbott, Sherco

4. Ryder LeBlond, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

5. Colton Haaker, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

