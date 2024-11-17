Colton Haaker claims runner-up in final 2024 AMA EnduroCross standings

Five-time EX Pro Champion Haaker was fifth in the opening round and then delivered four consecutive podiums to keep himself in contention, including a sole overall victory in Idaho at Round 3.
A fifth-place result in the final round came courtesy of a 2-8-5 scorecard onboard his Husqvarna FX 350, solidifying what has been a consistently strong season for Haaker in 2024.
“We finished second in the championship and it was a solid season,” Haaker commented. “There were ups and downs, as usual, but it’s been a good ride and I’m happy with what we’ve achieved this year.”
Fourth position at the final round of the AMA EnduroCross season was a fine way to finish the year for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Ryder LeBlond with 5-5-3 results, which came in as a season-best on his way to P6 in the final standings.
“Tonight was a good end to the season!” LeBlond said. “It’s been a tough one, but I’m stoked with how we went this weekend and I know what I need to work on for next year. I’m excited to get to work already!”
EX Pro Class Results – Round 6
1. Trystan Hart, KTM
2. Max Gerston, Beta
3. Cooper Abbott, Sherco
4. Ryder LeBlond, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
5. Colton Haaker, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
