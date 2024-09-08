Races were faster than last year in the same weather conditions at Misano

Ogura wins in Moto2™ with the new Pirelli rear tyre, Piqueras takes Moto3™

New all-time lap records set with Pirelli tyres, as well as best race lap records and faster races than last year

On the occasion of the Grand Prix of San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini, Japanese rider Ai Ogura (MT Helmets-MSI/Boscoscuro) took his third win of the season in Moto2™, whereas in Moto3™, victory went to Spaniard Ángel Piqueras (Leopard Racing/Honda).

Thanks in part to the contribution and performance of Pirelli tyres, new all-time lap records were set, as well as best race lap records, and the races were faster than last year in the same weather conditions.

BARBIER INGLESE

The new soft rear for Moto2™ undisputed protagonist in the race

“This Grand Prix on the Misano track ended in an extremely positive way for Pirelli. We are satisfied with the performance demonstrated by all the tyres we brought and allocated. In Moto2™, the new soft development solution in D0640 specification which, we must remind you, made its début right here, was chosen by practically all the riders for the race – a rather strong sign of popularity and confidence in our development efforts. As for Moto3™, we saw all the compounds in action for the race with performance in line with one another, as demonstrated by three riders on the podium who used different compound combinations. In this case, once again, this is extremely positive feedback, because it means that the allocation we had chosen for this weekend was on target and all the options were valid alternatives. As with most of the Grand Prix races held this year, here in Misano, we once again contributed to breaking all the track records in the respective categories, as well as improving race times compared with last year. In light of these rather encouraging results, for the Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna, which will be raced in two weeks here in Misano, we’ll be relying on the same allocation in order to once again see the new Moto2™ rear in action and to further validate the outstanding performance already seen this weekend. I’ll conclude by congratulating Álvaro Carpe for winning the 2024 FIM MotoGP Rookies Cup.”

THE RACE OF THE TYRES

Moto2™

· Choices were almost unanimous among the teams and riders for the rear tyre used in the race. At the front, everyone opted for the soft SC1, whereas at the rear, the only rider who did not choose the new SC0 D0640 development tyre was Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing Team/Kalex), who preferred the standard soft SC0.

· After starting from the third spot on the grid, Ai Ogura (MT Helmets-MSI/Boscoscuro) won his third race of the season, but Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp/Boscoscuro) set the new race lap record on his eighth lap with a time of 1’36.003, breaking Celestino Vietti’s 2023 record by almost two tenths.

· The race was 3.5 seconds faster than last year’s, with an average improvement on lap times of over 1.5 tenths of a second.

Moto3™

· Ángel Piqueras (Leopard Racing/Honda) won, also setting the new race lap record in 1’40.856 on his seventh lap, improving on the 2023 by over 4 tenths set by Celestino Vietti (1’41.297). A total of five riders dropped below the previous track race lap record.

· Raced over a distance of 20 laps with 35°C asphalt, all of the compounds in the Pirelli allocation were protagonists. At the rear, the most popular choice was the soft SC1, with the only ones opting for the medium SC2 being KTM riders Iván Ortolá, Joel Kelso, and David Muñoz, as well as Ángel Piqueras on Honda. The choices at the front were a bit more even, with 15 riders using the medium SC2 and the remaining 12 opting for the soft SC1. In general, the soft SC1 rear and medium SC2 front combination was the most popular.

· The three riders who finished on the podium used different compound combinations. The winner used a soft SC1 front with medium SC2 rear, second-place finisher Daniel Holgado did the exact opposite, gambling on a medium front and soft rear, and Iván Ortolá finished third with medium tyres on both axles.

· The race this year, which took 34’02.766, was almost two seconds faster than the 2023 race (34’04.490) which was held in similar weather conditions and asphalt temperatures.

FIM MotoGP™ Rookies Cup

· On the occasion of the Grand Prix of San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini, the FIM MotoGP™ Rookies Cup championship also concluded, for which Pirelli was supplier for the first year, fitting all the bikes with DIABLO™ Superbike slicks in SC2 compound at the front and rear. With his second place in Race 2, Álvaro Carpe was crowned champion of the 2024 Rookies Cup.