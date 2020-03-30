Some days are better than others, and we could definitely use more better days right now. When the new 2021 Honda CB-F concept landed in my inbox, I can tell you it was a good day! One of my staff reporters, said it best “WOW. What I said they should have done all along they have gone and done! Kids might be too young to remember Freddie Spenser, but for us old dudes of a certain age, this bike ticks all the boxes!” I completely agree. I am a sucker for retro standards, and this one DOES tick all the boxes.

The radical retro 2021 Honda CB-F breaks cover and I honestly have to have one. My wife and I had 1980 and 1981 Honda CB400T’s back in the day and we just loved those CB’s. I always wanted an 80’s CB900F or CB1100F, but those were so rare, and by the time I could afford a CB750F, well, most of them were in rough shape and, later on, any good survivors were chopped up into cafe racers. Instead, in the early 2000’s when I couldn’t find a good CB, I bought a 1982 Yamaha Seca 650R (loved that one too). I was really excited with the 2000’s Honda 919F series and newest CB1100, but, unfortunately, I couldn’t fit on any of them (darn it Honda make bikes for tall riders please too, I’m 6’4″). But the Honda CB series, dare I say it, is the ultimate UJM (Universal Japanese Motorcycle) and that line of bikes always had the right looks and mojo too!

While I do not ride a Honda today and haven’t owned one in many moons, I do love my retro motorcycles. It’s the simplicity, purpose of design, and being able to fully see the crafted engine, all while sitting upright. I bought my 2013 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone brand new in autumn of 2012 (here is the 2020 Version). It looks like a proper retro standard and it still carries me today. I am sure you can see that my heart truly is in retro standards, which is why this new Honda concept is really doing it for me.

So to that end… the 2021 Honda CB-F, wow! What a looker! What a blast from the past! Honda, please make my wish come true… build it! But also please make sure that tall riders will be able to fit on it. 😉

