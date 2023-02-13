Rare 2023 Vespa Scooters & New Models launch to treat scooter fans on Total Motorcycle! Enthusiasm, rebirth and joy of spring ushers in the rarest of rabbits, the 2023 Vespa 946 Bunny 10 Anniversario inspired by the lunar horoscope animal and only 1000 will be issued. If you can’t catch one, the all-new 2023 Vespa Pic Nic 150 will still be special along with the sportiest Vespa ever, the new 2023 Vespa GTV, plus the flagship GTS models (GTS 300, GTS Super 300, GTS Super 300 Sport, GTS Super 300 Tech) is even more unique and exclusive than ever. Love of fun, light-heartedness, and nature, what more could you ask for in a scoot’?

From around town cruising to full on country-side travel. Total Motorcycle and Vespa has you covered for 2023. Only the best for both for the best riders out there. Enjoy our 2023 Motorcycle Model Guides, more than meets the eye or the road.

Vespa

– 2023 Vespa GTS 300 – New model

– 2023 Vespa GTS Super 300 – New model

– 2023 Vespa GTS Super 300 Sport – New model

– 2023 Vespa GTS Super 300 Tech – New model

– 2023 Vespa GTV – New model

– 2023 Vespa 946 Bunny 10 Anniversario – New model

– 2023 Vespa Pic Nic 150 – New model

– 2023 Vespa Sprint 50 Justin Bieber x – New model

– 2023 Vespa Sprint 125 Justin Bieber x – New model (Europe)

– 2023 Vespa Sprint 150 Justin Bieber x – New model

VESPA 946 CELEBRATES ITS ANNIVERSARY WITH A SPECIAL EDITION DEDICATED TO THE YEAR OF THE RABBIT

This is the first collection of a series which will encompass 12 years. Limited and numbered, it will bring back the iconography of the lunar calendar

The beginning of a new lunar year brings us not only the enthusiasm of rebirth and the joy of spring, but also the iconography of a new animal for the horoscope to reference. January 22nd, 2023 welcomes the year of the rabbit, a symbol and omen of peacefulness, well-being and respect for the past.

The Vespa 946 10° Anniversario, dedicated to the year of the rabbit, will be issued in a limited and numbered series of 1,000. This will be only the first stage of an important project that will span the next 12 years and which will see the introduction of a new annual edition each year, inspired by the lunar horoscope animal of that year.

Since its debut in 2013, the Vespa 946 has established itself as the archetype of the Vespa of tomorrow, which interprets the values that have made Vespa a global icon while injecting it with a contemporary spirit and a forward facing attitude. It is an Italian-made masterpiece, which has now become a real collector’s item, taking shape in a dedicated production line that is more like a haute couture atelier than anything else. This special version is issued in a reworking of the classic Vespa green, to symbolize the love of fun, light-heartedness, and nature typical of those born under this sign. The stylized silhouette of a rabbit peeps out on the body.

All the details of the Vespa 946 10° Anniversario are made in a refined burnished finish with warm reflections, while the double-upholstered saddle is black with burnished stitching and is sewn by hand with needle and thread, as are the handgrips.

VESPA 946 10° ANNIVERSARIO

VESPA CELEBRATES AN EXTRAORDINARY PROJECT, WHICH HAS BEEN REINVENTING THE FUTURE FOR TEN YEARS

VESPA 946 10° ANNIVERSARIO IS A TRIBUTE TO THE TRENDS OF 2023, WITH A SPECIAL DEDICATED COLOUR

Created in 2013 and continuing the legacy of a humanistic approach to design, in which the human figure is at the same time creator and focus of the creative idea, Vespa 946 has now been the archetype of Vespa for the coming generations. It’s a masterpiece of Italian craftsmanship that has now become a genuine collector’s item, taking shape in a dedicated production line, more like a haute couture atelier than a factory.

Ten years on, Vespa 946 makes its debut in the special 10° Anniversario outfit, with an exclusive dedicated colour that’s a modern take on a classic Vespa shade, green. In keeping with its role as trendsetter, Vespa 946 10° Anniversario sports a shade which is soft and velvety, but has a hint of acidity that makes it highly original. It’s no coincidence that this shade emerged as a trend in the Spring Summer 2023 fashion collections at the New York, London and Milan Fashion Weeks. The pearlescent colour appears pastel at first glance, but then gains depth with illumination.

All the details of Vespa 946 10° Anniversario are made with a refined burnished finish with warm hues, starting with the aluminium alloy split wheel rims, whose fins are intended as a reference to the historic drum brake that equipped the first Vespas. The wheel rim channel, on the other hand, is green to match the body. The double-upholstered saddle is black with burnished stitching, as are the hand grips, hand-sewn with needle and thread.

NEW VESPA PRIMAVERA COLOR VIBE

AN IRREVERENT EXPLOSION OF COLOURS COMBINES WITH THE TIMELESS LINES OF PRIMAVERA: INTRODUCING THE NEW COLOR VIBE SPECIAL SERIES

AN ECLECTIC TWO-TONE LIVERY MIXES WITH THE BLACK DETAILS AND THE EXCLUSIVE OTTANIO WHEELS, CREATING A PLAY OF UNIQUE CONTRASTS

Vespa Primavera is the young and fresh soul of Vespa. It is simultaneously an icon and experimental, a model with timeless style yet still a trend setter. A citizen of the world that arrives at EICMA 2022 in an even more colourful and irreverent outfit.

Introducing the new Vespa Primavera Color Vibe, a special series and a tribute to the colourful and carefree Vespa universe. Vespa Primavera Color Vibe is characterised by a special two-tone livery: the body, available in the Arancio Color Vibe and Bianco Color Vibe shades, is matched with a footboard in Ottanio, a bold and decisive shade of turquoise.

An original contrasting colour “stain” which, outlined in black, runs diagonally across the entire body through the dedicated graphics on the sides of the front shield and side panels. The decorations of the typical steering cover on the front shield are also in Ottanio, as well as the exclusive wheel rims, made only for this version in a special glossy metallic finish.

Yet more proof of Vespa’s eclectic nature, the outfitting is completed by sporty black trim: the headlamp and taillight frames, the profile that runs along the front shield, the crest on the front mudguard, the front suspension spring and guard, the passenger grab handle, and the silencer cover. The saddle is black with anthracite stitching.

Vespa Primavera Color Vibe is available in the 50, 125, and 150 cc versions with the displacement indicated in orange on the side panels.

NEW VESPA GTV

VESPA ASTONISHES WITH Gtv, THE MOST AUTHENTICALLY SPORTY MODEL EVER

VESPA Gtv IS THE EXTRAORDINARY COMBINATION OF LEGEND AND MODERNITY: THE LOW HEADLAMP AND THE EXPOSED TUBULAR HANDLEBAR COMBINE WITH BRAND NEW SPORTY FINISHES AND A HI-TECH EQUIPMENT PACKAGE, CREATING A NEVER BEFORE SEEN VESPA!

NEW DIGITAL INSTRUMENTATION, FULL LED LIGHT CLUSTERS AND KEYLESS SYSTEM. IT IS POWERED BY THE 300 HPE ENGINE, WITH MORE THAN 23 HP, THE MOST POWERFUL EVER TO EQUIP A VESPA

From its birth in 2006, Vespa Gtv has been the ambassador of purest classicism within the Vespa family thanks to the use of the “faro basso” (low headlamp), positioned on the front mudguard, and the exposed metal tubular handlebar, stylistic throwbacks to the most iconic models.

At EICMA 2022, Vespa Gtv débuts in a completely revolutionised look, maintaining the inevitable traits of the legend’s origins, but combining them with an ultra modern technological equipment package and brand new sporty finishes. The result is an extraordinary marriage of tradition and modernity, classicism and aggressiveness, which manifests itself in the most authentically sporty Vespa ever.

The new Vespa Gtv is powered by the gritty 300 hpe (High Performance Engine) single cylinder, with 4-valve timing, liquid cooling, and electronic fuel injection. Accredited with power of 17.5 kW (23.8 HP), it is the highest performance engine ever fitted on a Vespa.

An authentic style, even sportier

The new Vespa Gtv evolves under the sign of sportiness and includes the significant stylistic improvements introduced in the new Gts range, with even more painstakingly detailed finishes and a construction quality that elevates it to unprecedented levels.

The headlight clusters are now full LED, including the characteristic low headlamp, whereas the new instrumentation maintains the elegant circular shape but it is now entirely digital, a solution that makes it possible to take full advantage of the features offered by the Vespa MIA connectivity system, available as a separate accessory.

The instrumentation is connected to the handlebar using an original cantilevered bracket and enveloped by a small yet aggressive top fairing clearly inspired by the racing world. Enhanced by three horizontal slits, it is painted orange, a shade that also characterises the Vespa Gtv’s graphics and contrasting details.

At the centre of the front shield, the unmistakeable “neck-tie” has sporty lateral slits and is enhanced by decorations with orange edging. The five-spoke design of the wheel rims is also new, painted matt black with an orange graphic on the channel.

Another distinctive element of Vespa Gtv is the single-seat two-tone saddle with a racing look and the rear part which is installation read for a hard cover colour coded to match the body, reminiscent of the typical racing Vespa fairings. The cover is available as a separate accessory and can be removed. In any case, the saddle is street legal for two-up riding and features ample and comfortable seating, characterised by a technical pattern and horizontal thermobonding with contrasting orange stitching on the edges.

The overall look of the Vespa Gtv stands out for its matt black finish that characterises the frame of the low headlamp and the rear light cluster, its profile along the perimeter of the body, its passenger grab handle and footpegs, its silencer cover, its rear view mirrors, and the instrumentation bracket and frame.

The new Vespa Gtv is available in the dedicated Beige Avvolgente Opaco colour scheme with contrasting orange graphics that run diagonally across the side panels.

Hi-tech equipment package

Vespa Gtv embraces the technology and the travelling vocation typical of the extremely recent evolution of the Vespa Gts family, the famous “Vespone”. Therefore, the ergonomics are perfectly Vespa, enhanced by the comfort of the large body; the seat position is natural and allows total control over the vehicle and absolute comfort even over long distances.

Convenience and practicality are highlighted by the introduction of the keyless system, which lets you start it without having to insert a traditional key. On the back of the shield, the classic ignition switch with lock is replaced by a practical knob. To start the vehicle, simply press it and turn it to the ON position. The engine is started in the usual way, via the button located on the right-hand control block.

The implementation of new digital LCD instrumentation allows a wealth of travel information to be displayed (maximum speed, average speed, instant consumption, average consumption, range, and battery charge status), as well as all call, message and music notifications if the vehicle is connected to a smartphone through the VESPA MIA system (available as a separate accessory).

The USB port comes as standard equipment, located in the storage compartment on the back of the shield, whereas the spacious compartment under the seat features a mat and a practical courtesy light.

On the safety front, standard features include ASR electronic traction control and the anti-lock braking system (ABS).

NEW VESPA GTS

THE FLAGSHIP VESPA MODEL EVOLVES IN EVERY RESPECT, FROM ITS EVER UNIQUE AND EXCLUSIVE STYLE TO ITS CUTTING-EDGE TECHNICAL EQUIPMENT

WITH IMPROVED BRAKES AND SUSPENSION, NEW INSTRUMENTATION AND THE KEYLESS SYSTEM, VESPA GTS IS EVEN MORE ELEGANT, SAFE AND COMFORTABLE

FROM THE CLASSIC GTS TO THE TECHNOLOGICAL SUPERTECH, EVERY VERSION OF THE LEGENDARY “VESPONE” TAKES ON ITS VERY OWN STANDOUT PERSONALITY

TWO ENGINE TYPES, WITH THE CLASSIC 125 I-GET AND 300 HPE OFFERING MORE THAN 23 HP, THE MOST POWERFUL SINGLE-CYLINDER IN VESPA HISTORY

Vespa GTS will go down as one of the world’s best-loved two-wheelers as it follows on from the legendary “Vespone”, the name given to those Vespas with a larger, strictly steel body. Vespas with which to move elegantly around town but that are also ready to travel, or even adventure thanks to their increasingly generous engines.

Born in 2003 with the arrival of the Vespa Granturismo 125 and 200, the family of large Vespas continued to evolve in 2005, with the arrival of the GTS 250 version and the subsequent boost in performance provided by engines of up to 300 cc. In 2016, Vespa GTS benefited from the family of i-get engines, in their 125 and 150 cc versions. 2019 saw the launch of the 300 HPE engine, offering more than 23 HP, the most powerful ever adopted on a Vespa, as well as the SuperTech version, the first large-body Vespa to be equipped with a TFT colour display.

For 2023, the entire Vespa GTS range is further improved as unique Vespa style is combined with a series of technical updates to heighten vehicle safety, comfort and that proverbial attention to the stylistic details.

The new Vespa GTS range, packed with standard equipment, comprises four versions, each of which has its own particular spirit: the classic and very elegant Vespa GTS, the contemporary GTS Super, the gritty GTS SuperSport and the ultra-technological Vespa GTS SuperTech.

All are available with two different, highly-efficient engines, the already popular and much appreciated 125 i-get single-cylinder and the 300 HPE (High Performance Engine), fruit of the latest Piaggio Group technology, which aims to create engines that are increasingly advanced and efficient in terms of limiting emissions and consumption.

Timeless style, right down to the smallest detail

Every time it turns its attentions to a new Vespa model, the Piaggio Group Centro Stile is challenged with the stylistic development of a product that has contributed to the history of Italian design around the world, and this was also the case with the new Vespa GTS. Once again, the result is truly exceptional, that magical balance between tradition and modernity retained in the lines of the GTS, every tiny detail of which is meticulously designed so as to raise the perceived quality to unprecedented levels.

Fastidious work that is clear to see at the front end, with bright lateral elements serving as daytime running lights and turn indicators that now exploit LED technology and are perfectly integrated into the shield thanks to the removal of any visible fixings. The unmistakable steering cover gets an update, with smaller decorations and a more dynamic look, as do the grilles to the sides of the shield and the front mudguard, now more tapered. As ever, the body is enhanced with a metallic trim, now with different finishes depending on the version.

The handlebar, which incorporates the characteristic circular full LED headlight, has been completely redesigned. Now wider and with repositioned brake levers, it ensures better ergonomics, while the controls are now grouped into two chrome-plated electronic blocks that recall the handlebar gear of Vespa tradition. A solution that allows for simpler, more intuitive management of the controls. The hand grips are also new, with smaller tips, as are the rear-view mirrors. The overall sensation of clean style extends to the back of the shield, where the keyless system handle replaces the ignition switch and the black strip of the instrumentation is now combined into a single element that integrates the bag hook at its centre.

The light cluster at the rear is also updated, with resized LED turn indicators and a rear positioning light that makes for a blockier lighting profile. The revisions also extend to the side panels that run beneath the body shells, now joined seamlessly at the end for a cleaner and more dynamic rear view.

The typical five-spoke design of the rims has been revised with solids and voids that slim the design. And lastly, all models, irrespective of engine size, stand out for the new design of their exhaust silencer cover.

HIGHLY ANTICIPATED, INTRODUCING FINALLY THE NEW VESPA GTS

FOUR YEARS AFTER THE LAST VERSION WAS LAUNCHED, THE VESPA FAMILY PATRIARCH BECOMES EVEN MORE ELEGANT, REMAINING FAITHFUL TO ITSELF, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TRADITION OF ONE OF THE MOST BELOVED ITALIAN BRANDS IN THE WORLD

THE VESPA GTS CLASS IS ENRICHED WITH ELECTRONICS AND TECHNOLOGY, INCREASING COMFORT AND SAFETY: NEW BRAKES AND SUSPENSION, NEW INSTRUMENTATION, KEYLESS SYSTEM, AND A NEW DESIGN THAT ENHANCES ITS UNIQUE AND TIMELESS STYLE

THERE ARE FOUR VERSIONS: GTS, GTS SUPER, GTS SUPERSPORT, AND GTS SUPERTECH, POWERED BY TWO ULTRA MODERN LIQUID COOLED ENGINES WITH ELECTRONIC INJECTION: THE 125 I-GET AND THE 300 HPE, DELIVERING MORE THAN 23 HP, THE MOST POWERFUL IN VESPA HISTORY

MANUFACTURED STRICTLY IN ITALY, IT IS ALREADY AVAILABLE IN PIAGGIO GROUP SHOWROOMS

The birth of a new Vespa is always an epic event because it continues an incredibly successful history founded on values of style and technology.

The new Vespa GTS continues the legacy of the legendary “Vespone”, as all the largest body Vespas were christened. Vespas with which to move elegantly around town but that are also ready to travel, or even adventure thanks to their increasingly more generous engines and superior comfort.

The style of Vespa is an icon of modern design and the new GTS family highlights this, thanks in part to a range of no fewer than fourteen different colour schemes available. The elegance is the result of a magical balance between tradition and modernity that comes out in the lines of the GTS, painstakingly refined down to the smallest detail, and a construction quality elevated to unprecedented levels.

The new Vespa GTS range comes packed with standard equipment and includes four versions, each of which has its own particular spirit: the classic and super elegant Vespa GTS, the contemporary GTS Super, the sporty GTS SuperSport, and the ultra technological Vespa GTS SuperTech.

All are available with two super modern powerplants: the technological 125 i-get single-cylinder and the 300 hpe (High Performance Engine), fruit of the latest Piaggio Group technology, which aims to create engines that are increasingly more technologically advanced and efficient in terms of limiting emissions and consumption.

The body of the new GTS family, as has always been the case throughout Vespa history, is made strictly of steel: a sustainable material because it is 100% recyclable which guarantees unrivalled strength as well as truly unique safety and dynamism. This body, which is a Vespa worldwide exclusive, is now paired with an entirely new front suspension. Maintaining the traditional, single-arm layout, the system has been redesigned in terms of functionality to guarantee greater stability, especially at high speeds, and to improve comfort and handling, thanks to the new suspension calibration.

Designed, as always, around the human body, Vespa boasts ideal ergonomics and a natural riding position that helps make it extremely comfortable, enjoyable to ride and accessible to everyone. The new Vespa GTS further highlights the strong touring and even travelling vocation which large Vespas have always embodied, offering a new seat with a superior comfort level even for the passenger and optimised ergonomics for easy footing on the ground at a standstill.

And with Vespa GTS, practicality and ease of use take another step forward with the introduction of the keyless system to activate the ignition without having to insert the traditional key, streamlining the operations of starting the engine, opening the seat, and locking the steering column, all of which can be done with the remote control conveniently in your pocket.

The SuperTech version confirms the ultra modern TFT colour display, whereas new instrumentation makes its début on all the other versions, unchanged in style and elegance, but more complete and capable of fully exploiting the potential of the VESPA MIA connectivity system, standard equipment on the SuperTech and the SuperSport and available as an optional accessory for the other packages.