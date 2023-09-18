Wild Mountaineer GNCC race in fight for 2023 Grand National Cross Country Series title

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong raced to a hard-fought second-place finish at The Mountaineer GNCC in West Virginia on Sunday and remains firmly in the fight for the 2023 Grand National Cross Country Series title with just two rounds remaining. Teammate Trevor Bollinger pieced together a consistent day at the treacherous event, finishing with a season-best sixth-place result in the XC1 Pro Class.

After capturing the holeshot, DeLong was engaged in a race-long battle with his series rivals and would swap positions for the lead multiple times over the five-lap duration. Climbing into the number two position on lap four, he put in an immense charge on the final lap, however, would finish just shy of the victory and claim P2 for the weekend.

With two rounds remaining in the 2023 Grand National Cross Country Series, DeLong sits just five points from the points lead in second place overall.

recalled DeLong. "The first lap was chaotic. Ricky [Russell] got into the lead and took off, and the battle was between Stew [Baylor] and I, so I knew it was going to be a battle to the very end. We ended up in the lead and went back and forth so many times – as much as it hurts to finish second, that was a really fun race. We went back and forth about five or six times on the final lap, so it was a great race, but I got beat by the guy I needed to finish ahead of, so I just need to be better next time."

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Bollinger continues his impressive return to GNCC competition, capturing a season-best finish of P6 at The Mountaineer event. Navigating through the mud and tough climbs, Bollinger powered his FX 350 from ninth to sixth, and is intent on continuing his progression as the series enters its final stages.

said Bollinger. "I haven't finished too many races this year, so my goal coming in was to finish and have fun at the same time. I got off to a good start, and from there I got shuffled back a little, then finally got comfortable in the middle of the race and was able to put on a charge. Just to be up front in the fight for a bit and feel like I belong up there gives me a lot of confidence going into the final rounds of the season."

Husqvarna Motorcycles-supported defending XC1 Open Pro Champion Jordan Ashburn also achieved a strong result at The Mountaineer GNCC, rounding out the top-five in fifth-place overall.

Next Round (11): CJ Raceway, WV – October 5-8, 2023 CJ Raceway, WV – October 5-8, 2023