Last race weekend of 2023 FIM Superbike World Championship before break

Munich. The last race weekend of the 2023 FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) before the summer break is scheduled for the upcoming weekend for BMW Motorrad Motorsport. The eighth round of the season will take place from 28th to 30th July at Most, Czech Republic. Michael van der Mark (NED) will be back in the saddle of his BMW M 1000 RR after his injury hiatus.

BMW Motorrad Motorsport arrives with fond memories of the racetrack in the north of the Czech Republic. Last year, Scott Redding (GBR) secured the third-place podium finish in the first main race. The BMW M 1000 RR’s potential on the track was also evident in the FIM Endurance World Championship (FIM EWC) as Most was the venue for the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team’s first victory in 2021.

Therefore, the goal of the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team and the Bonovo action BMW Racing Team, as well as the four BMW Motorrad factory riders Redding, van der Mark, Garrett Gerloff (USA), and Loris Baz (FRA), is to bid farewell to the summer break with strong results at Most.

Quotes ahead of the Most round.

Marc Bongers, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director: “First of all, welcome back, Mickey! It’s great to have Mickey back on board after his long injury break. However, we don’t want to have too high expectations for him. The important thing is for him to get back into his racing rhythm on the BMW M 1000 RR before he launches a full attack after the summer break. Most is a track that has suited us well in the past. Combining this fact with the positive impressions we have gathered in the recent races, defines our goal for the weekend. Before the summer break, we aim to achieve strong results with our entire squad. The foundation for this needs to be laid in the qualifying, just like Scott and Loris did at Imola, and as Garrett would have done if he hadn’t had bad luck with yellow flags during Superpole. We approach the upcoming weekend with confidence!”

Michael van der Mark, #60 BMW M 1000 RR, ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team: “I am really happy to be back again. It has been a long time and I am looking forward to this race. It won’t be easy as I missed a lot of races so for sure the speed won’t be there from the start, but I’m looking forward to being back on the bike and to be back working with the boys, and to at least have a race under my belt before the summer break. Now, I am feeling 100 per cent fit again so I can’t wait to be back out and to enjoy this weekend before the break.”

Garrett Gerloff, #31 BMW M 1000 RR, Bonovo action BMW Racing Team: “I’m really looking forward to go to Most again. It’s a track that I definitely enjoy and another circuit where BMW did well last year so I would love to go there and have a great weekend. It’s a fun layout. We’ll have different challenges this weekend though, with for example the tyre choices that we have. But I’m definitely looking forward to it. That should be fun!”

Scott Redding, #45 BMW M 1000 RR, ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team: “For me, Most is a good track. I like going there. Last year, we had a good result there with BMW. I look forward to going there. It’s a different kind of circuit to what we are used to. And hopefully we can try to get ourselves back inside the top five, top six. That would be the goal and keep working on the project and get as close as we can.”

Loris Baz, #76 BMW M 1000 RR, Bonovo action BMW Racing Team: “I’m excited to go to Most. It is the first time this year that I am heading into a race weekend coming from a good race. I really hope that we left all the bad luck behind us now. Imola was great. The guys did a good job to find a better base set-up that suits me. It’s not easy to find that when you don’t ride a lot and don’t test, but with the injury it was tough. I’m really looking forward to Most. Last year the BMW was really fast there. I wasn’t, but Scott was, so I think we have potential there. I’m really looking forward to seeing if the base we found at Imola will be good here as well. The target is to work a lot from FP1 and we showed at Imola that this is what you need to do. I’m excited for the last WorldSBK round before the break, which we start with IDM at Spielberg. That will be cool, I’m really looking forward to it.”