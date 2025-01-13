New 2025 KTM Duke Motorcycles: Inner Excellence

Over 50 New 2025 KTM models have launched so far… but today we are looking at the new 2025 KTM Street Bike line named “Duke”, these radical models include the: 2025 KTM 1390 Super Duke R EVO, 2025 KTM 1390 Super Duke R, 2025 KTM 990 Duke R, 2025 KTM 790 Duke, 2025 KTM 390 Duke, 2025 KTM 250 Duke and 2025 KTM 125 Duke so there’s not only a Duke model that will suit your riding style, but also engine size and affordability requirements. And we are not kidding about the radical and hooligan nature of these street bikes, KTM throws it right out there that these are designed for wheelies, stoppies, burnouts and stunts galore!

For 2025, KTM is focusing on the KTM 790 DUKE continuing its assault on the tarmac, boasting unmatched agility. KTM is excited to announce the launch the KTM 790 DUKE which was tailored to meet the needs of riders across different regions. With scalpel-like agility, impressive top-end surge, low fuel consumption, and distinct engine note, light handling, steering agility, and eagerness thanks to geometry developed specifically for sporty street riding with high-quality WP APEX suspension at each end. Plus with a new 5” TFT dashboard and aggressive looks with updates make it sharper than ever before.

And what about power? 104 horsepower at 9,500 rpm and 64.2 lb-ft torque at 8,000 rpm which is great out of a 2-cylinder 799cc engine.

That doesn’t mean the other new Duke’s don’t have balls of steel. They all do. If you haven’t rode or checked a KTM Duke out, maybe it’s time.

The new 2025 KTM’s aside, let’s also address the elephant in the room… is KTM GOING BANDRUPT?

Well, we have the latest news on that below. The jumped past the first (of many) hurdles…

We are very relieved!

“We are very relieved! Today, the judge made the decision that all three companies can continue to operate for the duration of the proceedings.

However, today was only the first step in the 90-day reorganization proceedings.

This means that we will continue to work hard for our employees, our suppliers and our dealers to make this company viable for the long term. After all, we are talking about the business location and an Austrian brand that is well known from Los Angeles to Sydney.

The most important thing is to save as many jobs as possible.

In this context, we are looking for new investors and are trying to reach a sustainable solution together with our creditors. We are having good discussions with the banks in particular.

We would like to take this opportunity to express our special thanks to all our employees who continue to work for our company despite the adverse circumstances, the uncertainty and the sacrifices.

And we would also like to thank our KTM fans and loyal customers all over the world for their support. You all give us strength and courage!”

Stefan Pierer & Gottfried Neumeister

THE ORIGINAL SCALPEL GETS A SHARPENING FOR 2025

The ORIGINAL SCALPEL rolls into 2025, bringing its signature style and razor-sharp precision to the streets, with updated tech, sharper lines and two all-new colorways coming along for the ride.

In 2025, the KTM 790 DUKE continues its assault on the tarmac, boasting unmatched agility. KTM is excited to announce the launch of two distinct variants of the KTM 790 DUKE, tailored to meet the needs of riders across different regions.

For the European market, the KTM 790 DUKE is available in an A2 license-compatible version, delivering an impressive 95 PS at 8,000 rpm. This variant ensures compliance with local licensing regulations while maintaining the thrilling performance KTM is known for.

Meanwhile, riders in the rest of the world can experience the full power of the KTM 790 DUKE, which boasts 105 PS at 9,500 rpm. Both versions of the bike produce a robust 87 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm, ensuring an exhilarating ride no matter where you are.

The scalpel-like agility, impressive top-end surge, low fuel consumption, and distinct engine note, has made the KTM 790 DUKE massively popular since its first unveiling in 2017 and is now EURO 5+ compliant.

Not only packing a punch in the engine stakes, the 2025 KTM 790 DUKE retains its light handling, steering agility, and eagerness thanks to geometry developed specifically for sporty street riding with high-quality WP APEX suspension at each end.

For 2025, a new 5” TFT dashboard replaces the previous 4.5” TFT and brings new functionality and usability to the package, giving riders access to KTM’s Demo Mode, a telemetry screen, and an Anti-wheelie Mode with 6 setting levels. The TFT dash also gives way to an all-new switchgear, with more intuitive tactile functionality and are illuminated when riding in low light conditions.

The usual selection of Ride Modes, notably RAIN, STREET, and SPORT, with optional TRACK and PERFORMANCE Modes available allowing for customizable traction and throttle control settings.

In terms of looks, the 2025 KTM 790 DUKE keeps its signature Naked aggressive looks with minor updates to the headlight cover, making it sharper than ever before, as well as two new colorways with a full range of specially developed KTM PowerParts available for further personalization.

Additionally, the 2025 KTM 790 DUKE comes with an exciting Premium Manufacturer’s Warranty of up to 4 years.

