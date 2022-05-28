RED BULL KTM ON THE PODIUM AT 2022 MOTOGP ESPORTS OPENER

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing representative ‘JackHammer4658’ posted 3rd and 5th place finishes respectively as the contest began with a live stage production at Mugello, scene of the eighth round of the real MotoGP.

Stuffy early evening temperatures did not break the focus of the Englishman who used expert skill on his digital KTM RC16 to race to the podium at the ‘soaking’ Sachsenring.

The 10-lap sprint around MotoGP’s shortest track was made with the latest version of Milestone Entertainment’s impressive and gorgeously visual ‘MotoGP 2022’ video game. JackHammer and DarkBright (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing’s ‘rider’) joined the other ten gamers who were wearing the colors of their allied real life MotoGP team. Red Bull KTM made the podium at Sachsenring which was then followed by 8-laps of Mugello for the second dash of the championship. Around the Italian course JackHammer4658 battled hard but was unable to enter the top four. Like the real-life show, the riders were separated by only fractions of a second and the braking, line choice and acceleration points were key to a strong rhythm.

“Coming into the race I knew I had a chance of the podium, there were a lot of people making mistakes in practice and I knew if I kept the bike up I would be able to go for that top three,” JackHammer4658 (real name ‘Jack Hammersley’) said. “I kept calm and wasn’t riding the best but it was a good result to start the championship. Mugello was tighter. I pushed to pass Andrea [AndreaSaveri11] but my only opportunity was into Turn 4 and that was my weakest place on the track: I didn’t have the confidence to do it on the brakes. Anyway, two top fives and 5th in the championship so I’m happy.”

DarkBright rode to 9th and 10th. 2022 MotoGP eSports was broadcast live on MotoGP channels, especially YouTube and Facebook where highlights of the intense and lifelike chase can be re-watched.

Rounds three and four will be held remotely and around Le Mans and TT Circuit Assen on July 1st.