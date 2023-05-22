First 2024 Ducati Motorcycle’s Arrive!

Ducatisti around the world. let’s rev it up for the first 2024 Ducati motorcycle’s have arrived! New dynamic designs, new color schemes and graphics combine to create unforgettable memories. Enjoy 110hp at 9,000 rpm and 68.6 ft-lb (93 Nm) at 6,5000 rpm from the legendary Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine.

Both the 2024 Ducati SuperSport 950 and 2024 Ducati SuperSport 950S offer a high level of comfort for both daily riders and touring enthusiasts combining versatility, comfort and thrills for all levels of riders. Plus you get to see the new Ducati bike early too!

So warmly meet and greet the first two 2024 Ducati’s today at Total Motorcycle as well as all our other early 2024 models that have arrived (over 30 so far!). Plus over 800 new 2023 Motorcycle models if you want to see what is current.

Total Motorcycle posts new 2023 motorbikes (yes, they are still being announced) and 2024 early release bikes as soon as they launch for our readers. Check out or Daily News and hugely growing Twitter feed!

Thank you for supporting Total Motorcycle and enjoy the end of May riding!

Ducati SuperSport 950 S Unveils New “Stripe Livery” Color Scheme

The SuperSport 950 S is a perfect choice for riders seeking their first sports bike due to its modern design and manageable performance

Ducati’s road sports bike color options will expand with the Stripe Livery, which will be available at dealerships starting in Q3

The sporty elegance of the SuperSport is highlighted by the new livery, featuring a color scheme that alternates between white, grey, and red

The SuperSport 950 S is the ideal Ducati road sports bike for any enthusiast searching for a trusty adventure companion to create unforgettable memories on both the road and the track. Boasting a sporting soul, this motorcycle promises to deliver thrills at every turn, offering a modern interpretation of sport-touring while staying true to its distinct Ducati identity.

The SuperSport 950 S is a versatile road sports bike that allows for complete control, whether it’s downshifting on the track or a reliable companion on the road. This motorcycle provides fun for seasoned riders while ensuring a great sense of safety for beginners, as its ease of use makes it approachable for all riders.

For 2024, Ducati has introduced an updated color range for the SuperSport 950 S, featuring the new Stripe Livery, which complements the classic Ducati Red color scheme.

The SuperSport 950 S has been upgraded with new design elements, including two brand-new dark grey and Ducati Red colored lines located on the front mudguard and side air vents. These lines create a playful yet dynamic effect against the “Iceberg White” fairing, which is further accentuated by the revamped model graphic, in line with the new color scheme. The motorcycle’s design pays tribute to the Panigale V4 with a luminous full-LED headlight equipped with DRL and side air vents. The Centro Stile Ducati has succeeded in blending style and sportiness seamlessly, providing riders with an exciting and aesthetically pleasing experience that prioritizes safety.

The heart of the SuperSport is the Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine: appreciated for its power delivery qualities, it boasts maximum power and torque values, respectively of 110 hp at 9,000 rpm and 68.6 ft-lb (93 Nm) at 6,5000 rpm. The true sporting character of the SuperSport 950 S is also found in the equipment, with a low weight single-sided aluminum swingarm and a trellis frame fixed to the engine with high torsional rigidity.

The SuperSport 950 S boasts exclusive standard features, such as the fully adjustable Öhlins fork and shock absorber, a passenger seat cover, and Glossy Black wheel rims. In this updated version, the wheel rims have been enhanced with a unique “tag” in Ducati Red color. The Ducati family of road sports bikes also includes the standard version of the SuperSport 950 S, which is available in the classic Ducati Red livery.

The SuperSport 950 S offers a high level of comfort for both daily riders and touring enthusiasts. The bike comes standard with a height-adjustable windscreen to enhance the riding experience. The Ducati electronic package includes ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Quick Shift up/down, and three Riding Modes (Sport, Touring, and Urban). The full-TFT 4.3” display adds to the bike’s functionality and convenience.

The SuperSport 950 S offers customization options to cater to individual preferences and requirements, thanks to the Sport and Touring accessory packages developed by Ducati Performance, which can be combined. The Sport package highlights the bike’s sporty nature through features such as carbon fiber tank and front mudguard protections, adjustable and articulated brake and clutch levers, LED turn indicators, and an aluminum number plate holder. Meanwhile, the Touring package focuses on enhancing the SuperSport’s comfort during long rides, with a smoke-tinted windscreen, heated grips, and spacious expandable side panniers. Both packages, as well as other accessories that can be purchased separately.

To make the experience with your bike even more complete, the Ducati apparel collection 2023 is available.: from the sporty suits of the Racing line dedicated to racetrack riding to the casual clothes suitable for everyday life, a high-quality products line to live your passion in the Ducati-branded style.

The SuperSport 950 S featuring the Stripe Livery will be in Ducati dealerships in Q3 at a starting price of $18,095 in the U.S. and $20,395 CAD in Canada.

2024 Ducati SuperSport 950: SPORT DESIGN AND FLOWING SHAPES.

Introducing the new 2024 Ducati SuperSport 950…

The SuperSport 950 is a motorcycle capable of combining sportiness with everyday road use making it the perfect choice for anyone wishing to approach the world of Borgo Panigale sports bikes. The new model has been revised in design and features better electronics and equipment.

The full-LED headlamp, equipped with DRL, immediately recalls the sharp light signature of the Panigale V4, while the fairings have been specially redesigned to highlight the sportiness of the bike and the fluidity of its shape.

The SuperSport 950 features a true sports bike equipment package with a single-sided swingarm and trellis frame fixed to the engine that acts as a stressed/load-bearing element to reduce weight and bulk. The SuperSport 950 has a dry weight of 407.7 lb (184 kg). The electronic package consists of ABS Cornering, traction control, wheelie control, quickshifter and three Riding Modes (Sport, Touring, Urban).

Thanks to the updates introduced, the SuperSport 950 is now more comfortable. The seat has new padding and a flatter shape that together offer better comfort and greater freedom of longitudinal movement, as well as allowing maximum control for the rider and plenty of room for the passenger. The height of the handlebars allows the rider to assume a sporty riding position without too much strain on their wrists, while the footrests are positioned to not fatigue the knees.

To improve the riding experience, both in town and out of town or on the track, the standard version of the SuperSport 950 is equipped with the Quick Shift Up & Down. The new clutch control is now hydraulic, with an adjustable lever, while the gearbox has been modified to facilitate an easier engagement of neutral when the bike is stationary and to ensure precise gear engagement.

The instrumentation of the SuperSport 950 family includes a new 4.3” full-TFT display. The graphics are characterized by a large round rev counter that shows the gear engaged in the center and allows the rider to keep the most important information under control during sporty riding. The interface, inspired by that of the Panigale family, makes it easy to navigate the menu, adjust the settings and allows for more immediate identification of the selected Riding Mode.

The twin-cylinder Ducati Testastretta engine maintaining maximum power and torque values ​​of 110 hp at 9,000 rpm and 68.6 ft-lb (93 Nm) at 6,500 rpm respectively. The very fluid torque delivery makes the SuperSport 950 a bike capable of giving fun to experienced riders, but at the same time it is not intimidating for novice motorcyclists, making it the perfect choice for those wishing to enter the world of Borgo Panigale sports bikes.

2024 Ducati SuperSport 950S: DISTINCT DUCATI IDENTITY.

Introducing the new 2024 Ducati SuperSport 950S…

