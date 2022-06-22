Results: Silver Kings Hard Enduro Kellogg – Full Gas Sprint Enduro Martinsville – West Hare Scrambles Bellingham

Morgan Tanke Colón Factory 300 RR “The Silver Kings Hard Enduro in Kellogg, Idaho did not disappoint. The course was super tough and the rain definitely didn’t make it any easier. I did well in the prologue giving me a good starting position for the main race. The race course progressively got harder and harder throughout the day with a lot of riders causing some bottlenecks. Slick rocks, tree roots, grass, and steep climbs made up a lot of the silver course. Throughout the day I had to team up with other riders just to get our bikes through some of the gnarly terrain. I made it as far as I could with the allotted time and am happy to come away with the win and the West Hard Enduro Championship!”