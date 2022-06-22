Results: Silver Kings Hard Enduro Kellogg – Full Gas Sprint Enduro Martinsville – West Hare Scrambles Bellingham
June 22, 2022Michael Le PardNewsComments Off on Results: Silver Kings Hard Enduro Kellogg – Full Gas Sprint Enduro Martinsville – West Hare Scrambles Bellingham
US Hard Enduro Series
Silver Kings Hard Enduro
Kellogg, ID
June 19th, 2022
The Beta Extreme team was back at it last weekend at the Silver Kings Hard Enduro. Riders were met with slick conditions from rain and melting snow which made for high levels of runoff in the creek sections. The prologue to the race was on Saturday and both Beta riders, Tim Apolle and Morgan Tanke, performed well to ensure a great starting position for Sunday’s Race. Apolle felt really comfortable this weekend and it showed in his riding. He was able to make his first podium of the year’s series with a strong ride. Morgan Tanke pushed through some very tough sections to take the top spot in the Women’s Pro class. With that result, she clinched the AMA West Regional Extreme Off-Road Championship title!
Results:
Tim Apolle
3rd Place – Pro
Morgan Tanke Colón
1st Place – Women’s Pro
Morgan Tanke Colón
Factory 300 RR
“The Silver Kings Hard Enduro in Kellogg, Idaho did not disappoint. The course was super tough and the rain definitely didn’t make it any easier. I did well in the prologue giving me a good starting position for the main race. The race course progressively got harder and harder throughout the day with a lot of riders causing some bottlenecks. Slick rocks, tree roots, grass, and steep climbs made up a lot of the silver course. Throughout the day I had to team up with other riders just to get our bikes through some of the gnarly terrain. I made it as far as I could with the allotted time and am happy to come away with the win and the West Hard Enduro Championship!”
Tim Apolle
Factory 300 RR
“I felt really good on the bike at this event. We had rainy European condition so I felt comfortable. I was able to be in the USA for a solid week before the race, so I was able to get some good practice time in and wasn’t jet-lagged, which really helped me be ready for the race. I got second in the race on Saturday and then got my first main event podium on Sunday.”
Full Gas Sprint Enduro
Round 5
Martinsville, VA
June 19th, 2022
The Full Gas Sprint Enduro series was in Martinsville, VA for the 5th round of the series. The temperature at the event topped out at 80 degrees which made for dusty trails once riders exited the trees. Beta Racing rider, Evan Smith had a great day on his Beta Factory 250 RR. Smith won every test, en route to a strong first-place finish. As a result of that finish, he is in the lead of the overall points standings by 25 points heading into the 6th and final round of the event in a couple weeks.
Results:
Evan Smith
1st Place – Pro
Photos: Dalton Anderson
Evan Smith
Factory 250 RR
“I’m pumped to come away with the win this weekend. It’s awesome to be hitting my stride and gelling with the bike lately. I’m really pleased with how everything is going.”
West Hare Scrambles
Round 4
Bellingham, WA
June 19th, 2022
It was a Mudder. The fourth round of the West Hare Scramble was more about survival, dodging mud holes, and trying to find a smooth line. Factory rider Zane Roberts did his best to survive the course. He made his way through the pack to get into 4th place before running into a muddy bottleneck of lapped riders. After a long day of battling the condition Zane finished in 4th place. He’ll look to get back on the podium in a couple weeks at the next round of the West Hare Scrambles.
Results:
Zane Roberts
4th Place – Pro
Photos: Mary Rinell
Zane Roberts
Factory 480 RR
“Round 4 of the AMA WHS was absolute carnage! After a mid-pack start, I had to work my way through the field on the first lap, I ended up making it up to 4th before the chaos started. As we immediately started getting into lapped riders, the mud bogs became bottlenecked and the ruts started to swallow bikes whole. From that point on it was just survival. After almost 3 hours of fighting Mother Nature, I came through the checkers in 4th place. Tough weekend for me, but given the conditions it could have ended much worse.”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
SACRAMENTO (August 10, 2019) – Dalton Gauthier (No. 122 Black Hills Harley-Davidson XG750R) won a hotly contested race that saw him and teammate James Rispoli (No. 71 Black Hills Harley-Davidson XG750R) reel back the early […]
Just when you thought Harley-Davidson was a company stuck in the past and resistant to change Harley-Davidson shocks the riders around the world with a glimpse of the next 4 years of radical Harley-Davidson Motorcycle […]
MOTORCYCLE RIDERS IN TORONTO, HAMILTON, MONTREAL AND OTHER CANADIAN CITIES WILL SADDLE UP AND RIDE TO RAISE AWARENESS AND FUNDS FOR PROSTATE CANCER RESEARCH AND MEN’S MENTAL HEALTH PROGRAMS TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2017 /CNW/ […]