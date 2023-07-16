Rider favorite Spring Creek MX offering up everything from sand to hardpack

This week’s Pro Motocross stop at Spring Creek MX in Millville, Minnesota, is a rider favorite, offering up everything from sand to hardpack, and an excellent challenge for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team trio of RJ Hampshire, Jalek Swoll, and Talon Hawkins.

250 MX

As usual, it was exciting to spot where RJ Hampshire was as he launches out of the gate, and then watch him go to work slicing through the pack. When he completed the first lap of moto one at Spring Creek, he was in sixth place. By the finish, he’d carved his way to third on his FC250, working past some very tough 250-class competition. In moto two, the story was much the same for RJ, except that he was 12th, and came back to finish in sixth spot despite a crash. He picked up a fourth overall score for the weekend and currently sits in third overall in the 250 title chase.



“It was just another grind of a weekend. I feel like my riding has been really good. The first moto was decent, pretty solid. In the second moto, I got hung up on the start. I ended up going down about halfway. I got another fourth overall, but I just need to try and turn it around a bit in these second motos,” said Hampshire. “We have one more race, and then a bit of a break that I’m looking forward to. I’ll try to get some points back next weekend, then a break coming up.”

For Jalek Swoll, the day at Spring Creek ended with an eighth and a 14th in the two motos, after a bit of a biomechanical issue. That gave him a tenth overall for the day.



“Today was a ‘whatever’ day for me. I felt good on the bike, so that was good. I didn’t get the best start in moto one, but my riding was decent. I feel like if I’d had a better start, I would have had a much better day. In moto two I had a weird incident and did something kind of funky to my arm…which gave me a weird feeling. So that was survival,” said Swoll. “For now, the plan is to get some normalcy back. Kind of figure out what’s going on, and what happened, and try to be more under control and ready to go for next time if this happens. All-in-all, I survived the day.”

For the third member of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team, Talon Hawkins, he spent the first third of the first moto inside the top ten hanging with some of the fastest 250-class competitors before sliding back to 15th. In moto two he finished 12th, good enough for a 13th overall finish.



“Today was another step in the right direction. It was cool to be coming back here to this race… it’s a good track. It’s tough, though, very tiring and taxing on the body. I ended up with a 13th overall. I’m happy with my second moto performance. I just need to improve on the first moto,” said Hawkins. “I’m looking forward to getting back to work. We’re heading back home to Cali, my hometown, and put some more work in.”

Next Event (Round Eight): July 22, 2023 – Washougal MX Park in Washougal, Wash.

Round Seven Results: Spring Creek



250 MX Results

1. Hunter Lawrence (Honda), 1-2

2. Justin Cooper (Yamaha), 4-1

3. Jo Shimoda (Kawasaki), 2-3

…

4. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 3-6

10. Jalek Swoll – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 8-14

13. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 15-12

20. Jorgen Talviku (GASGAS) 18-40

450 MX Results

1. Jett Lawrence (Honda), 1-1

2. Chase Sexton (Honda), 2-2

3. Dylan Ferrandis (Yamaha), 5-3

…

18. Anton Gole (Husqvarna), 17-17

22. John Adamson (Husqvarna), 22-19

31. Charlie Putnam (Husqvarna), 31-27

32. Scott Meshey (Husqvarna), 21-29



250 MX Rider Point Standings

1. Hunter Lawrence – 260 points

2. Haiden Deegan – 247 points

3. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 240 points

…

10. Jalek Swoll – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 130 points

13. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 85 points

29. Jorgen Talviku – 15 points

43. Kai Aiello – 2 points



450 MX Rider Point Standings

1. Jett Lawrence – 350 points

2. Dylan Ferrandis – 269 points

3. Aaron Plessinger – 246 points

…

38. Anton Gole – 9 point

44. Luke Renzland – 4 points

45. John Adamson – 3 points

50. Scott Meshey – 3 points