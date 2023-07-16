Rider favorite Spring Creek MX offering up everything from sand to hardpack

“It was just another grind of a weekend. I feel like my riding has been really good. The first moto was decent, pretty solid. In the second moto, I got hung up on the start. I ended up going down about halfway. I got another fourth overall, but I just need to try and turn it around a bit in these second motos,” said Hampshire. “We have one more race, and then a bit of a break that I’m looking forward to. I’ll try to get some points back next weekend, then a break coming up.”
“Today was a ‘whatever’ day for me. I felt good on the bike, so that was good. I didn’t get the best start in moto one, but my riding was decent. I feel like if I’d had a better start, I would have had a much better day. In moto two I had a weird incident and did something kind of funky to my arm…which gave me a weird feeling. So that was survival,” said Swoll. “For now, the plan is to get some normalcy back. Kind of figure out what’s going on, and what happened, and try to be more under control and ready to go for next time if this happens. All-in-all, I survived the day.”
“Today was another step in the right direction. It was cool to be coming back here to this race… it’s a good track. It’s tough, though, very tiring and taxing on the body. I ended up with a 13th overall. I’m happy with my second moto performance. I just need to improve on the first moto,” said Hawkins. “I’m looking forward to getting back to work. We’re heading back home to Cali, my hometown, and put some more work in.”
250 MX Results
2. Justin Cooper (Yamaha), 4-1
2. Chase Sexton (Honda), 2-2
3. Dylan Ferrandis (Yamaha), 5-3
…
22. John Adamson (Husqvarna), 22-19
31. Charlie Putnam (Husqvarna), 31-27
32. Scott Meshey (Husqvarna), 21-29
250 MX Rider Point Standings
1. Hunter Lawrence – 260 points
2. Haiden Deegan – 247 points
3. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 240 points
…
10. Jalek Swoll – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 130 points
13. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 85 points
29. Jorgen Talviku – 15 points
43. Kai Aiello – 2 points
450 MX Rider Point Standings
1. Jett Lawrence – 350 points
2. Dylan Ferrandis – 269 points
3. Aaron Plessinger – 246 points
…
38. Anton Gole – 9 point
44. Luke Renzland – 4 points
45. John Adamson – 3 points
50. Scott Meshey – 3 points