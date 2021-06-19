RINS RETURNS TO MOTOGP DEUTSCHLAND IN GOOD FORM AFTER INJURY

Team Suzuki Press Office – June 18.

German GP Day 1:

Alex Rins: 4th – 1’21.077 (+ 0.387)

Joan Mir: 16th – 1’21.453 (+ 0.763)

The opening day of the German Grand Prix at Sachsenring circuit saw both Team Suzuki Ecstar’s riders on track as Alex Rins made his return from injury.

FP1 was an important session for the pair as they immediately got to work setting up their GSX-RRs around the technical track in Saxony. Rins made a cautious and tentative start, ensuring that his recently operated wrist was feeling OK under braking and cornering. He reported back good feelings at the end of the session and he managed to get into a strong seventh place. Meanwhile Joan Mir slotted into ninth in the close session which saw the Top 20 covered by one second.

Extremely hot temperatures were the order of the afternoon, with track temperatures in FP2 reaching 55 degrees Celsius. Despite of this, the lap times were improved compared to the morning session and Suzuki’s riders were keen to up their pace accordingly. Rins once again showed that he is capable of some very quick laps around the German track, and in his last flying laps managed to secure a good fourth place. The entire MotoGP field were once again highly competitive, with seven tenths-of-a-second covering the Top 16. Despite a couple of good laps, Mir could not drop below a 1’21.453 which left him 16th.

Ken Kawauchi – Technical Manager:

“This is a track with a tricky layout, and especially with these high temperatures it makes everything more complicated. It’s important to check the tyre durability and at the end of FP2 everybody tried the soft tyre for the time attack and the times dropped. Alex did a very good job despite his injury, he ended fourth and I’m happy for him. Joan missed a little bit luck and he ended up 16th, which is a pity because we know he can have good pace. But we will work hard overnight to help him by checking the data carefully and tomorrow we will try again to prepare for the race.”

Alex Rins:

“This is a track that I like, and I’m not feeling bad with my arm. I’m pleased with my position today, even if I lack a bit of consistency in lap times I am quite fast. I have a bit of pain in Turn 3 because it’s a long right-handed corner then there’s a quick change of direction. I also feel it on the brakes in Turn 1 and Turn 12, but in general this track has a lot of left-handed corners which maybe helps me a bit, although in MotoGP we’re always using our right hand for the throttle and brakes! I’m happy because I’ve completed my programme today, and tomorrow will be a similar plan. I’m satisfied with fourth, and tonight I will take some painkillers and try to rest a bit to be ready for tomorrow.”

Joan Mir:

“I’m not happy about today, we still have a lot of work to do because my feelings with the bike weren’t good, especially in FP2. We have a margin to improve and we need to figure it out overnight, but I feel quite calm anyway because I know we can be stronger. I didn’t have a good feeling with the bike overall, but especially with the grip – these hot temperatures make everything slippery and I felt better in the cooler conditions. I did my time attack with a medium front tyre, and I think I should’ve used the hard because I feel better with that. I didn’t have much confidence with the front so I couldn’t really push. Once we’ve checked everything we can try to piece it all together in FP3 so that we’re prepared for qualifying.”

LIQUI MOLY MOTORRAD GRAND PRIX DEUTSCHLAND – Combined Classification after DAY1:

1. M. OLIVEIRA – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – 01:20.690

2. F. QUARTARARO – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – 01:20.910 +0.220

3. M. VIÑALES – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – 01:21.023 +0.333

4. A. RINS – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – 01:21.077 +0.387

5. P. ESPARGARO – Repsol Honda Team – 01:21.108 +0.418

6. T. NAKAGAMI – LCR Honda IDEMITSU – 01:21.131 +0.441

7. A. ESPARGARO – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – 01:21.143 +0.453

8. J. ZARCO – Pramac Racing – 01:21.181 +0.491

9. J. MILLER – Ducati Lenovo Team – 01:21.192 +0.502

10. F. MORBIDELLI – Petronas Yamaha SRT – 01:21.228 +0.538

11. D. PETRUCCI – Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing – 01:21.282 +0.592

12. M. MARQUEZ – Repsol Honda Team – 01:21.291 +0.601

13. A. MARQUEZ – LCR Honda CASTROL – 01:21.293 +0.603

14. J. MARTIN – Pramac Racing – 01:21.398 +0.708

15. B. BINDER – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – 01:21.426 +0.736

16. J. MIR – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – 01:21.453 +0.763

17. I. LECUONA – Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing – 01:21.568 +0.878

18. L. MARINI – SKY VR46 Avintia – 01:21.595 +0.905

19. E. BASTIANINI – Avintia Esponsorama – 01:21.702 +1.012

20. L. SAVADORI – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – 01:21.878 +1.188

21. V. ROSSI – Petronas Yamaha SRT – 01:21.968 +1.278

22. F. BAGNAIA – Ducati Lenovo Team – 01:22.211 +1.521