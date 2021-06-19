Johann Zarco takes Sachsenring with Ducati Desmosedici MotoGP Pramac Racing Team

Johann Zarco takes pole with the Ducati Desmosedici GP of the Pramac Racing Team

Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia will start respectively from the second and fourth row of the grid in the MotoGP Grand Prix of Germany, scheduled for tomorrow at the Sachsenring, near Chemnitz.



Both Ducati Lenovo Team riders were able to improve their lap times in this morning’s FP3 to secure direct access to Q2. Second, after the third free practice session and also fast in this afternoon’s FP4, where he showed a good race pace, in qualifying Miller wasn’t able to make the most of his final lap with the soft tyre due to yellow flags displayed following the several crashes that occurred in the final minutes of the session. Jack finished with the fourth fastest time in 1:20.508.



Bagnaia, who was eighth this morning after FP3, couldn’t make the most of the available time in qualifying too. As he went out in the final minutes of the session, the Italian found some riders who were slowly proceeding ahead of him and, therefore, he ended qualifying with the tenth fastest time in 1:20.811.



However, it will be a Ducati bike to start from pole in tomorrow’s German GP. Before suffering a crash – that fortunately left him unhurt – Johann Zarco took first place in Q2 with a fastest time in 1:20.236, onboard the Desmosedici GP of the Pramac Racing Team.



Jack Miller (#43, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 4th (1:20.508)

“I was expecting to do a little bit more today in qualifying, but we were unfortunate as, on both of my two flying laps with the soft tyre, I found the yellow flags. Anyway, we will start from the second row, and I am sure that this will allow us to fight for a good result. This was meant to be a difficult track for us on paper, but Zarco’s pole position also proved that our bike is working well here. So I am confident for tomorrow’s race”.



Francesco Bagnaia (#63, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 10th (1:20.811)

“Unfortunately, today, I found a lot of traffic in qualifying that hindered me, preventing me from taking advantage of my flying lap with the soft tyre. We will start from the fourth row with the tenth fastest time, so getting a good start will be really important. This morning and in FP4, we showed good pace, so if we can be in the front group from the beginning of the race, I’m sure we can fight for the top five positions”.



The Ducati Lenovo Team riders will be back on track tomorrow at 9:40 am for the final 20 minutes of warm-up, while the race of the German GP will get underway at 2 pm local time on a 30-lap distance.