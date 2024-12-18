Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing targets offroad success entering 2025

A sharp new Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing line-up will race into the United States offroad season in 2025, aiming to continue to challenge for championship success with Craig DeLong, Dalton Shirey, Ryder LeBlond and Korie Steede leading the charge.

All four riders are all returning to Husqvarna for the new year, firmly focused on making an impact across the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC), AMA U.S. Sprint Enduro, AMA National Hare & Hound, AMA U.S. Hard Enduro, and AMA EnduroCross Series.

Anthony DiBasilio, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager: “For 2025, our team of four is fired up to get some redemption. This past season was a bit of a struggle for us, but we have learned as a team and are motivated to win some championships! Craig DeLong will be on the FX 350 and Korie Steede will be on her FC 250. They will be returning to take the top step consistently throughout the season in both the GNCC and U.S. Sprint Enduro Series. On the West Coast, Dalton Shirey will be returning to hunt down his fourth championship in the Hare & Hound series aboard his FC 450. Ryder LeBlond is eager to get back on his TE 300 and take on the U.S. Hard Enduro and then he will switch gears and jump on the FX 350 to contest EnduroCross. All four riders are determined to turn the sorrows of the 2024 season into a dominant 2025 campaign, and we can’t wait to make it happen. See you at the races.”

After finishing fourth in the XC1 Open Pro standings this year, a reenergized DeLong – fresh from winning the final round this year – will lead Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s GNCC effort onboard the FX 350, motivated to reclaim the Overall title that he previously captured in 2023. In addition, the 27-year-old will enter the Pro1 category of Sprint Enduro, where he raced to P3 this past season.

Craig DeLong: “This year was a little bit of a rough one with a broken hand and some inconsistencies, but I ended the season on a good note to win the last GNCC, and I’m looking to carry that into 2025. I’m hoping to battle up-front and be in the fight for the championship again – that’s my plan.”

Also in GNCC and Sprint Enduro, Steede will enter her second year with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna and is looking to position herself as a legitimate title threat across both series riding the Husqvarna FC 250. Her season was cut short this year, but Steede still managed to claim third in the GNCC WXC title race with two victories to her credit, plus she was ranked second in the Sprint Enduro Pro Women Class.

Korie Steede: “This season was really solid for the team and I, we took the positives out of it, and worked on getting better and better every weekend. It was really good to lead the GNCC Series for quite a while, even if we did have some setbacks later on in the season, and we’re excited while we get ready for the 2025 season now.”

On the West Coast, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna will be represented by three-time National Hare & Hound Champion Shirey, who will be equipped with the FC 450 as he attempts to regain the Pro Class title. Injury disrupted his 2024 campaign, however, after winning this year’s finale, an off-season of rebuilding will be highly valuable for 26-year-old Shirey.

Dalton Shirey: “This season was probably about the roughest year I’ve ever experienced in my career, but I finally came through at the last national Hare & Hound. It took me a couple of races to start feeling back to my normal self again after my injury and I know I’ll be able to keep growing into next year in 2025.”

Once again in search of the podium in U.S. Hard Enduro and also EnduroCross during the second half of the year, LeBlond continues to establish himself as one of the sport’s most exciting prospects. At 22 years of age, he rode the Husqvarna TE 300 to third in Hard Enduro this year and was P6 onboard a FX 350 in the EX Pro Class of EnduroCross, carrying strong momentum into 2025.

Ryder LeBlond: “We’re ready for the 2025 season, where I’m looking to get some wins. I’ve got a good team, we have some exciting races ahead of us, and it’s going to be a good season ahead. I can’t wait!”

Antti Kallonen, Director of Offroad Racing: “We have very focused team with Husqvarna heading into the new race season. We have high expectations for each rider as they are all proven championship contenders and our sharpened focus and support to each of them will give the edge they need to succeed. Each rider and staff on the team have been with us at least last season or more, so we have very good platform to start the new season.”