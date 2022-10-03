ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA RIDER SECURES HIS FIRST MOTO-WIN IN COLORADO

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Colton Haaker had a strong start to the night at Round 3 of the 2022 AMA Endurocross Series, securing the Moto 1 win – his first of the year – in Denver, Colorado. The reigning champion faced some challenges in the second moto but he bounced back with a seventh-place finish in the final race, claiming seventh overall on the night.

Haaker tackled the complex course with a vengeance, taking second in Hot Laps – just .123 seconds behind the leader. He carried that momentum into Moto 1, where he immediately put himself into the lead and held strong all the way through the checkers. He started just outside the top-five in Moto 2 but a mistake in the matrix section caused him to shuffle back to 12th. With bent bars, Haaker did what he could to salvage the rest of the moto, ultimately finishing 12th. In the last moto, Haaker grabbed a top-10 start and within a couple laps, he was sitting in seventh. Hungry for more, he continued to attack the track but was unable to pick up any more positions before the checkered flag waved. His 1-12-7 results allowed him to collect seventh overall for the night.

Haaker said. "We started out with a win in the first moto, which was good. There's a really nasty matrix section here that was just claiming people, and at the start of the second moto it claimed me pretty good. It bent my bars up to the point of no return. I stopped and tried to straighten them out, kicked the front tire over and just tried to salvage what I could, but I ended up having another big crash later in the race. I had a back row start in the third moto and I tried to just come through and ride consistently. We live to fight another day, working on getting better day by day, week by week." "It was another up and down night for me,"

Round 4 of the 2022 AMA EnduroCross Championship will take place on Saturday, October 22 in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

EX Pro Results – Round 3

1. Trystan Hart (KTM) 2-3-1

2. Taddy Blazusiak (GAS) 4-1-2

3. Cody Webb (SHR) 3-2-5

…

7. Colton Haaker – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 1-12-7

15. Ryder LeBlond (HQV) 15-13-15

Overall Championship Standings

1. Taddy Blazusiak, 71 points

2. Trystan Hart, 67 points

3. Jonny Walker, 61 points

…

6. Colton Haaker – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 47 points

7. Ryder LeBlond, 39 points