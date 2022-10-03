Racing Slicks a poor choice of tires to start Enduro race

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing - National Enduro Round 8

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong continues to produce solid top-five performances in the AMA National Enduro Series, grabbing an impressive fifth overall this weekend at the Muddobbers National Enduro in Matthews, Indiana. Meanwhile, despite still recovering from a recent hip injury, DeLong’s teammate Thad DuVall continues to regain his footing in the enduro series and claimed a solid sixth overall finish at this weekend’s event.
DeLong got off to a slow start in the opening test after making a poor choice of tires to start the race. The Pennsylvania native quicky changed to a different set up for test two, and the move resulted in DeLong posting the third-fastest time of the test on his Husqvarna FX 350. DeLong continued to produce consistent test results for the remainder of the day, which culminated in a solid fifth overall finish at the end of the race.
“I didn’t really realize how dry it was, so I kind of stuck with my normal setup for tires, which was a little bit off for how dry the course was, resulting in my slow start,” DeLong said. “I was a little off the pace in the first test. Then I made a change for the second test, which turned out to be a better choice and I was just kind of in that third, fourth, fifth place area. Overall, I just struggled a little bit with lappers with where I could catch them on the course and I had a couple little tip-overs and that kind of cost me a little bit. Other than that, it was just a good day. I was able to make up some points and we’re still healthy, so that’s always good.”
DuVall was the picture of consistency, posting the sixth-fastest time in test two and then laying down the seventh-fastest time in the remaining five tests to finish sixth overall, beating out seventh place by a single second after 55 miles of racing.
“I’m just getting back into racing for the national enduros – I skipped Michigan just because I wasn’t sure how the hip would be after the first GNCC,” DuVall said. “I think I was just riding too comfortable, still kind of nursing the hip a little bit. It’s still not 100% but it was still a good day. I rode really good, I just didn’t really get out of my comfort zone like I should have to really be challenging those guys. It was a fun day riding the 350.”

Round 9: October 16 – Sand Springs, Oklahoma

NE Pro1 Results
1. Grant Baylor, GAS, 01:21:04.580
2. Josh Toth, KTM, +35.117
3. Ricky Russell, GAS, +08.206

5. Craig DeLong, HQV, +9.461
6. Thad DuVall, HQV, +1:57.267

NE Pro1 Championship Standings (After 8 of 10 rounds)
1. Grant Baylor, 201 points
2. Steward Baylor, Jr., 167
3. Ryder Lafferty, 161

5. Craig DeLong, 142
14. Thad DuVall, 42
