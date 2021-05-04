Sage Riders National Hare & Hound Jericho & The Hoosier GNCC Crawsfordville Results

Rachel Gutish 300 RR Race Edition “Unfortunately the Hoosier GNCC was another disappointing race for me as I had an issue early on that cost me a lot of time. Big thanks to my teammates Thorn and Max who were in the pits preparing for their race and dropped everything to help me! I re-entered the track in 9th, and in two laps was able to charge my way back up to 7th, within a stone’s throw of 6th place. Two 7th place finishes in a row will be hard to overcome as far as series points are concerned, but as always, I intend to keep doing everything in my power to achieve the best possible result.”