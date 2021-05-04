Sage Riders National Hare & Hound Jericho & The Hoosier GNCC Crawsfordville Results

Round 5 of the National Hare & Hound was back in Jericho, UT. The course had an abundance of single track, jeep trail, sand washes, elevation changes, and technical sections, with plenty of dust throughout the race. Once again, the Beta Factory team had all riders on the podium at an NHHA event. Joe Wasson got off to a decent start but had to settle for second place. Zane Roberts just couldn’t find his flow and finished behind Joe in 3rd place. Cole Conatser had to take some bad lines to avoid other riders, which contributed to his 3rd place finish in the Pro 250. Morgan Tanke Colón finished just on the podium as well with a 3rd place in the Pro Women’s Class.
Joe Wasson – 2nd Place – Pro Class
Zane Roberts – 3rd Place – Pro Class
Morgan Tanke Colón – 3rd Place – Pro Women Class
Cole Conatser – 3rd Place – Pro 250 Class
Photos by: Kato
Joe Wasson
480 RR Race Edition
“Round 5 of the NHHA series went pretty well. I got a good start but couldn’t get comfortable in the dunes. So I settled in and made my way to second place and that’s all I had for the day! I’m not pumped but still on the box!”
Zane Roberts
480 RR Race Edition
“It was a decent weekend for round 5 of the AMA NHHA series. I got off to an okay start around 6th place but just never really felt like I got going. Slowly I made passes throughout the race but I didn’t perform how I’d like to have. I’m happy to bring home another podium but I’m really wanting to get that first win under my belt.”
Morgan Tanke Colón
300 RR Race Edition
“This weekend’s NHHA started out with 7 miles of sand dunes that were a blast, I don’t have much experience with that kind of riding so it was definitely a learning experience for me. I pretty much stayed in 3rd the whole race staying close to the competition but struggled to find my groove in the rough terrain. All in all, I’m happy to get on the podium but definitely want more. I can’t thank the Beta crew enough for all of the support at the races and making sure everything goes smooth.”
Cole Conatser
250 RR Race Edition
“I got off to a good start but in order to avoid running into other riders, I had to take some bad lines. I struggled to get a good flow through the race but was able to salvage 3rd place in the Pro 250 class. I’m looking forward to the break so I can get some time in riding and training to come back stronger and faster!”
The Hoosier GNCC
Crawsfordville, IN
The Hoosier GNCC was in Crawsfordville, Indiana for the 6th round at the iconic Ironman Raceway. The conditions were near perfect for the race weekend. In the XC1 race, Cory Buttrick was gaining on the front pack before a crash knocked him out of contention and put him in 13th at the finish. Thorn Devlin rode a great race in the XC2 to end the race in 5th place. Max Fernandez continues to improve consistently and is knocking on the door for a podium spot, he finished 4th in the XC3. Rachel Gutish caught a bad break that knocked her back early on into the race. Rachel doesn’t give up and charged back, earning two spots from where she came back on the track, to end up in 7th place.
Cory Buttrick – 13th Place – XC1
Thorn Devlin – 5th Place – XC2
Max Fernandez – 4th Place – XC3
Rachel Gutish – 7th Place -WXC
Photos by: Shan Moore
Cory Buttrick
480 RR Race Edition
“I was patient on the start, went into the woods right at the back of the pack, and quickly made some passes. I got tangled up with Grant Baylor while trying to make a pass and went down. That put me in last, I picked the bike up and started chopping wood as I passed Herrera, Keller, and Toth. I got Grant back in my sights heading into the pits when I went down. I couldn’t pick the bike up with my left shoulder injury but I promise I tried like hell to keep going. The 480 RR was awesome, man that bike runs good!”
Thorn Devlin
250 RR Race Edition
“Round 6 was really good for our team. My Beta 250 RR got me a great start and kept us in a good position all race. The track was brutal and it was a hard-fought race for us. We just missed 4th place by one second. I’m proud and thankful for our team, we went from 13th to 6th in points in a matter of two rounds and it took a team effort to do that.”
Max Fernandez
125 RR Race Edition
“I’m happy with the result this past weekend and the improvements we’re making each week. Ready to keep moving forward and working hard towards a spot on the podium!”
Rachel Gutish
300 RR Race Edition
“Unfortunately the Hoosier GNCC was another disappointing race for me as I had an issue early on that cost me a lot of time. Big thanks to my teammates Thorn and Max who were in the pits preparing for their race and dropped everything to help me! I re-entered the track in 9th, and in two laps was able to charge my way back up to 7th, within a stone’s throw of 6th place. Two 7th place finishes in a row will be hard to overcome as far as series points are concerned, but as always, I intend to keep doing everything in my power to achieve the best possible result.”
