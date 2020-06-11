Schedule: MotoGP World Championship to kick off 19th July in Jerez de la Frontera (Spain)

The 2020 MotoGP World Championship will comprise between 13 and 17 races, and it will start the next 19th July in Spain, at the Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto, as confirmed by the official calendar released this morning by FIM and Dorna Sports.

After the cancellation of the Qatar GP for the MotoGP class on the last 8th March, and the subsequent postponements of all other events due to the Covid-19 pandemic, FIM and Dorna Sports have announced the new 2020 calendar today. The 2020 season will have a duration of four months – if the championship will be held only in Europe – which could be extended to five months if racing overseas will become possible in the latter part of the year.

The first MotoGP race of the 2020 season will be held on Sunday 19th July at the Spanish Circuito de Jerez- Ángel Nieto, which will also host a second GP the following weekend, on 26th July. After that, the calendar will become very challenging, until the completion of the 13 races scheduled in Europe in just four months. The championship could also see the addition of the Americas GP (Austin), Argentina GP (Termas de Rio Hondo), Thai GP (Buriram) and Malaysian (Sepang) GP, which have not been confirmed yet, and that could extend the season until the 13th December, deadline for the completion of 2020 campaign.

CALENDAR

19th July – Spanish GP – Circuit de Jerez- Ángel Nieto

26th July – Andalusian GP – Circuit de Jerez- Ángel Nieto

9th August – Czech Republic GP – Brno Automodrom

16th August – Austrian GP – Red Bull Ring – Spielberg

23rd August – Styria GP – Red Bull Ring – Spielberg

13th September – San Marino and Riviera di Rimini GP – Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli

20th September – Emilia Romagna and Riviera di Rimini GP – Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli

27th September – Catalan GP – Barcelona – Catalunya

11th October – French GP – Le Mans

18th October – Aragón GP – MotorLand Aragón

25th October – Teruel GP – MotorLand Aragón

8th November – Europe GP – Comunitat Valenciana – Ricardo Tormo

15th November – Valencia GP – Comunitat Valenciana – Ricardo Tormo

To be confirmed – Americas GP – Circuit of The Americas

To be confirmed – Argentina GP – Termas de Rio Hondo

To be confirmed – Thai GP – Chang International Circuit

To be confirmed – Malaysian GP – Sepang International Circuit

All dates, events that, for now, will be held behind closed doors, will be subject to the evolution of the health situation and the approval of the governments and authorities for each country.

Luigi Dall’Igna (General Manager of Ducati Corse)

“We are delighted with the work we have done in recent weeks with the other manufacturers involved in the championship, together with FIM, Dorna Sports and IRTA to find solutions that would allow us to return to racing in such a complicated situation. Despite the many difficulties and restrictions that we will have to accept, I think it is very positive news to finally have a calendar that still allows us to race in 2020, albeit in reduced form. During these months of lockdown, we have done all that it was possible to be ready for the start of the championship: the calendar is hectic. It will require a great effort from everyone, not only from the riders but also from all our engineers and mechanics. For this reason, I want to thank all Ducati Corse, and also all our partners and sponsors for the support and understanding shown us during this period.”

Andrea Dovizioso (#04 Ducati Team):

“Finally we’ll be back racing! The announcement of the new official calendar allows us to prepare for the return to action with a precise date in mind. I trained a lot during this period, but it was not easy to do so without knowing if and when we could start racing again. It will be a challenging season; everyone will have to manage a new situation. It has never happened before to have two races on following weekends at the same track and we will have to be prepared for this aspect not only physically but also mentally. Besides, having so many races in a short time leaves no room for mistakes, and therefore it will be crucial to know how to handle well the situation. I can’t wait to get back in the saddle of my Desmosedici GP, meet the team again and finally get back into action.”

Danilo Petrucci (#9 Ducati Team):

“This, in any case, will be a bizarre season, but having the calendar available, at least allows us to begin to metabolize the new situation. For example, we will race on circuits that we already know at different times of the year: we never raced in Jerez in July, because normally the race is in May, and the different temperature could be decisive. We’re all going to have to adapt, but now what’s important is to have a start date finally. For the greater good, we will also have to commit to complying with the sanitation standards of each country where the races will be held.”