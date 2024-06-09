VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 team’s Karlis Reisulis placed a season-best and career-first second overall at EMX250 round six in Kegums, Latvia. Spurred on by his home crowd all the way around the sandy circuit, Reisulis finished as a close runner-up in both races to secure a trip to the overall podium. Just missing out on joining his teammate on the rostrum was Ivano van Erp who placed fourth after delivering a consistent 3-4 result.

Reisulis made his intentions for a strong weekend known on Saturday morning by setting the third-fastest time in qualifying, ensuring a favourable gate pick for the weekend. In Race One, he took full advantage, emerging from the first turn in second as van Erp set the pace up front.

Frustratingly, the number 47 then had a small tip over that allowed Cas Valk to move into second. After remounting quickly, Reisulis then caught and passed van Erp on lap six and slowly reeled in Valk, who now led the race. Unable to find a way by to take the lead, Reisulis was rewarded with a hard-fought second.

Another great start in Race Two saw Reisulis fifth before a series of quick passes moved him into the lead by end of the second lap. With the whole crowd behind him, the GYTR-kitted YZ250F racer gave it everything he had for the duration of the race but was denied victory and the overall win after Valerio Lata made a last-lap pass. Nevertheless, second overall was an excellent result for Reisulis, who now moves from eighth to fifth in the EMX250 Championship Standings.

Van Erp was also battling for the top spots in both races in Latvia. Perfect starts ensured he stayed out of trouble and the young Dutchman showed great pace on his way to securing fourth overall – a result that sees him return to fourth in the Championship Standings.

One week on from making his exceptional EMX250 debut in Germany, Gavin Towers endured a challenging weekend in Latvia. In Race One, a competitor collided with Towers, breaking his chain and ruled him out of the running. An 18th place finish in Race Two rounded out a testing weekend for the American.

The MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team was also in action for the sixth round of their campaign. For all three riders, it was a challenging weekend in Latvia, with Jarne Bervoets the only rider to finish inside the top 10, in ninth overall. Mano Faure was close behind in 12th, with Dani Heitink 14th. In the EMX125 Championship Standings, Faure lies fifth, Heitink ninth and Bervoets in 10th.

Next weekend the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team aim to bounce back to form at the seventh round of the series while the VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 team will enjoy a short mid-season break and return to action at the MXGP of Flanders on July 27-28.