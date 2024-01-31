Don’t miss the opportunity to sign up for the first-ever Yamaha Desert Challenge, which will be held alongside the Carta Rallye in Morocco from the 5th to the 9th of March 2024. This exciting new event offers two categories, Race and Raid, and is open to all Yamaha SSVs. Following the success of the 2023 YXZ1000R European Cup, which saw a record-breaking 27 teams compete in the SuperFinale at the Baja Portalegre in Portugal, the Yamaha Desert Challenge gives participants the chance to join up with the eighth edition of the Carta Rallye for the final four stages. Entrants will get to race across some of the most spectacular terrain on the planet as they travel from Merzouga to M’Hamid over four days, while the two different categories mean that the event is suitable for any Yamaha SSV. The Race class is open to race-ready YXZ1000Rs that meet the entry criteria for the Carta Rallye and will see crews take on the challenge of completing the full special stages alongside the rest of the competitors but with their own dedicated classification.