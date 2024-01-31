|Register Now for the Yamaha Desert Challenge
|Don’t miss the opportunity to sign up for the first-ever Yamaha Desert Challenge, which will be held alongside the Carta Rallye in Morocco from the 5th to the 9th of March 2024. This exciting new event offers two categories, Race and Raid, and is open to all Yamaha SSVs.
Following the success of the 2023 YXZ1000R European Cup, which saw a record-breaking 27 teams compete in the SuperFinale at the Baja Portalegre in Portugal, the Yamaha Desert Challenge gives participants the chance to join up with the eighth edition of the Carta Rallye for the final four stages.
Entrants will get to race across some of the most spectacular terrain on the planet as they travel from Merzouga to M’Hamid over four days, while the two different categories mean that the event is suitable for any Yamaha SSV.
The Race class is open to race-ready YXZ1000Rs that meet the entry criteria for the Carta Rallye and will see crews take on the challenge of completing the full special stages alongside the rest of the competitors but with their own dedicated classification.
|Alternatively, the Raid class is open to all Yamaha SSVs and will allow teams to sample the thrills and excitement of competing in a rally without the pressure of racing against the clock. Participants in this category will still enjoy the unique experience of negotiating the Moroccan desert but with trained guides leading the way across shorter and less arduous routes.
To ensure all entrants are ready for the challenge ahead, they will benefit from a dedicated Yamaha Academy before they hit the dunes, with expert coaches hosting training sessions specifically designed to prepare them for the demands of driving in the desert. These will include lessons on conquering the soft sand, critical navigation skills, essential first-aid training, and more.
The bivouac will also feature an exclusive Yamaha Desert Challenge area for all crews to experience what it is like to be a part of the Yamaha Racing family; plus, there will be a special prizegiving at the end of the rally for both classes.
The 2024 Yamaha Desert Challenge entry fee is just €2,800, but time is running out before registration closes at midnight CET on the 11th of February 2024. To register or find out more information, please email [email protected].