Massive 60% Drop in American Honda Sales due to supply challenges

- American Honda sales top 500,000 units in first half despite severe second-quarter supply issues
- Honda electrified sales stay strong as CR-V Hybrid sets June record and Accord Hybrid first-half sales up 39%
- HR-V posts best first-half sales of all-time with strong customer pre-orders (6,000+) for all-new 2023 model
- Supported by pre-orders, all-new Acura Integra rides strong demand in first month and leads Acura car sales
- Acura NSX has best month since December 2017, with first-half sales of NSX Type S up 105%
“With strong turn rates of up to 90 percent for core Honda and Acura products, it’s clear that success is a relative term in today’s business environment and sales volume is not the best measure of true customer demand,” said Mamadou Diallo, vice president of Auto Sales for American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “As we continue an incredible cadence of new model introductions, including the recent launch of the all-new Honda HR-V and Acura Integra, we are very proud of the efforts of our production and sales associates who are working tirelessly to meet the needs of our customers.”
Sales Highlights
Core models lead the way for the Honda brand with CR-V topping 22,000 units and Accord over 10,000 units despite challenging supply issues.
- CR-V Hybrid and Accord Hybrid help Honda top 50,000 in first-half electrified sales for the second straight year
- Customer pre-orders for all-new 2023 HR-V total almost 6,000
- Honda brand pre-orders totaled over 50,000 units in first six months as customer demand remains strong
- Ridgeline posted best June sales in five years at almost 3,000 units
Model Notes
Stylish & sporty 2023 HR-V kicks off “year of the Honda SUV” with strong demand as the first units arrive at dealerships.
The most powerful, best performing Civic Type R ever will be officially unveiled this summer.
Sales Highlights
Supply issues limited sales of popular Acura SUV models, while all-new Integra welcomes new clients to the brand.
- Supported by pre-orders, all-new Integra leads Acura car sales; strong demand results in first-month sales of almost 1,500 units
- MDX and RDX combine for sales of 4,389 units
- NSX Type S first-half sales of 123 units kick off strong final sales year
Model Notes
‘22 RDX, TLX & MDX earn IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ and NHTSA NCAP 5-Star rating, with ‘23 Integra expected to earn top scores.
Acura Type S models are most powerful & best handling in the brand’s Precision Crafted Performance lineup.