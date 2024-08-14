So far Ducati has triumphed eight of the ten editions of Austrian MotoGP

Ducati Lenovo Team Arrives in Austria for the Eleventh Round of the 2024 MotoGP Season



The eleventh round of the 2024 MotoGP World Championship will take place this weekend, August 16-18, at the Red Bull Ring, located a few kilometres from the city of Zeltweg, in Austria. The circuit was introduced to the calendar in 2016, and Ducati has triumphed in eight of the ten editions of the Austrian GP held so far. The Borgo Panigale-based costructor has been competitive since the first Grand Prix held in Spielberg, remaining undefeated until 2020.



The last two editions have seen reigning World Champion Francesco Bagnaia take the top step of the podium. For the rider from Chivasso, last year’s weekend was one of the best: in addition to securing pole position and setting a new circuit record, he also achieved victory in Saturday’s Sprint and Sunday’s GP. Second in the Championship, just three points behind Jorge Martín (Pramac Racing), Bagnaia arrives in Austria motivated to fight for victory again and try to regain the top of the overall standings.



Enea Bastianini also arrives in Austria to be among the protagonists of the weekend. After taking his first Sprint win and first victory of the season at the British GP two weeks ago, the rider from Rimini aims to be just as competitive on the track where he earned his first MotoGP pole position in 2022.



Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd (238 points)

“I am happy to be back racing in Austria. The Spielberg circuit is among the tracks I like the most, and in the past, we have always been competitive. In general, it is a track where Ducatis have always been very fast; therefore, I expect many riders capable of fighting for the top positions. Our approach to the weekend will be the same as always. Now, the goal will be to get back on top of the overall standings and then try to open the gap in the Championship in the next races.”



Enea Bastianini (#23, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd (198 points)

“I’ve always liked the Austrian track, and it is definitely a ‘friend’ of Ducati. Here in 2022, I also got my first pole position in MotoGP. At Silverstone, we could be fast starting Friday, and even qualifying went better than in the past Grands Prix. Therefore, I think I can start like this again here in Austria and rediscover the same sensations that allowed me to be so competitive in England. The feeling with the bike is there, and we are working well, so I am confident that I can do well here in Spielberg as well. Now, I don’t want to think about the Championship: the fight for the first position is still not realistic, but we will work hard to continue being consistent and always be there in front in the race.”



The Ducati Lenovo Team riders will take to the track on Friday, August 16, at 10:45AM. local time (GMT +2:00) for the first free practice session of the Austrian GP.



Circuit Information



Country: Austria

Name: Red Bull Ring – Spielberg

Best Lap: Bagnaia (Ducati), 1:29.840 (174,2 km/h) – 2023

Circuit Record: Bagnaia (Ducati), 1:28.539 (176,7 km/h) – 2023

Top Speed: Binder (KTM), 315,7 km/h – 2022

Track Length: 4,32 km

Sprint Race Distance: 14 laps (60,48 km)

Race Distance: 28 laps (120,96 km)

Corners: 11 (3 left, 8 right)



2023 Results

Podium: : 1° Bagnaia (Ducati); 2° B. Binder (KTM), 3° Bezzecchi (Ducati)

Pole Position: Bagnaia (Ducati), 1:28.539 (176,7 km/h)

Fastest Lap: Bagnaia (Ducati), 1:29.840 (174,2 km/h)



Riders’ Information



Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 1

GPs Started: 201 (96 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 34 (24 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

Sprint Wins: 6

First GP Win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole Positions: 26 (19 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First Pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 3 (MotoGP 2023, MotoGP 2022, Moto2 2018)



Enea Bastianini

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 23

GPs Started: 179 (59 x MotoGP, 33 x Moto2, 88 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2019 (Moto2), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Wins: 12 (6 MotoGP + 3 Moto2 + 3 Moto3)

Sprint Wins: 1

First GP Win: Qatar 2022 (MotoGP), Andalucía 2020 (Moto2), San Marino 2015 (Moto3)

Pole Positions: 11 (2 MotoGP + 9 Moto3)

First Pole: Austria 2022 (MotoGP), Catalunya 2015 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2 2020)



Championship Information



Riders’ Standings

Francesco Bagnaia (#1 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2º (238 points)

Enea Bastianini (#23 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3° (192 points)



Constructors’ Standings

Ducati – 1º (352 points)



Teams’ Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 1º (430 points)