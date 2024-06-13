Maggiora Marks Halfway Point in MXGP 2024

This weekend, the iconic Maggiora MX Park in Italy will host the 10th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship, marking the halfway point of the 2024 season. This event, the third in a series of three consecutive race weekends, will feature the debut of the VRT Yamaha Official team in MX2, with Ivano van Erp, Karlis Reisulis, and Gavin Towers lining up as wildcard entries. After moving into the top five in the MXGP Championship Standings last weekend, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Calvin Vlaanderen is eager to make further progress in Maggiora. The 27-year-old has shown phenomenal speed on his YZ450FM and aims for a strong second half of the season, with a podium finish as his goal. Andrea Bonacorsi, after withdrawing from Race Two at the Latvian Grand Prix, has been cleared to compete. The Italian rider has spent the past few days resting and recovering and looks forward to returning to the gate at his home Grand Prix. Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Rick Elzinga is focused on making fundamental improvements in his second season. The tall Dutchman has identified key areas for enhancement and aims to put all the puzzle pieces together this weekend. Yamaha’s presence in Maggiora will be further highlighted by MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Mano Faure, Dani Heitink, and Jarne Bervoets, who will compete in the seventh round of the EMX125 Championship. Additionally, De Baets Yamaha Supported MX team’s Lotte van Drunen will enter the fifth round of the WMX Championship with the red plate firmly attached to her GYTR kitted YZ250F. She holds an 8-point lead in the series with only three rounds remaining.