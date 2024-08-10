Special livery this weekend in MXGP and AMA Pro Motocross

Husqvarna Mobility is excited to announce that Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing will compete this weekend with a unique livery applied to their motocross machinery. The distinctive look, inspired by the brand’s world championship winning machines of the past, also reveals the appearance of the 2025 Heritage line-up that arrives in dealerships worldwide from September.

With the 15th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship taking place in Sweden, it is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the brand’s rich racing history by competing with the special ‘home’ livery. As it stands, Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing currently occupy the top two spots in the MX2 World Championship with Kay de Wolf leading the way and with Lucas Coenen in second. In the MXGP class, Mattia Guadagnini sits 12th despite missing four rounds.

Over in the United States, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing heads to Unadilla, New York for round nine of AMA Pro Motocross. Ahead of the weekend, Malcolm Stewart sits seventh in the 450 class with Christian Craig in ninth. In the 250 division, talented rookie Casey Cochran lies 11th with his season highlighted by his first career AMA Pro Motocross podium result at round seven in Millville.

The 2025 Heritage model range celebrates Husqvarna Mobility’s prestigious legacy in offroad racing. Assembled using premium components and the latest technology, the limited edition Heritage line-up is characterised and enhanced by the unique, commemorative livery.

Discover the full Heritage range this September at Husqvarna Mobility dealerships worldwide.