Ducati Del Mar al Cielo 2019 Brings Community Together for Oaxaca Riding Experience in Mexico

More than 70 riders participated in the third edition of Ducati Del Mar al Cielo ride event

Ducati México program took place in beautiful Oaxaca with on- and off-road riding through dynamic terrain

Ducati North America CEO Jason Chinnock in attendance with Ducati México community during 2019 event



Mexico City (CDMX, Mexico) November 21, 2019 – For the third consecutive year, the Italian brand Ducati held its long-awaited event Ducati Del Mar Al Cielo 2019, which was organized for 70 Ducatistas from México.



The third edition of Del Mar Al Cielo was held in the beautiful state of Oaxaca, which received guests with open arms from the start of the journey. On Friday, November 15, motorcyclists from various states began arriving in the city of Huatulco for an arrivals program and welcoming cocktail event at the Quinta Real hotel. The Italian brand welcomed its guests by providing instruction and information about the following day’s route they would take through Oaxaca before culminating with an evening beach barbecue for all the attendees. Participants also received an exclusive rider kit, with items including a pilot number sticker, a Ducati t-shirt and water bottle, as well as souvenirs such as an item featuring Oaxacan earth from the region.



Early on Saturday morning, engines were started and the route to the city of Oaxaca de Juárez began, led by seasoned Ducati guides. The route featured dynamic riding terrain, with curves and straightaways, asphalt and off-road riding. Many of the Ducatistas joined the adventure aboard their Multistrada motorcycles while others rode Scrambler and Diavel bikes.



Upon reaching San José del Pacífico at mid-day, the route crossed a brief dirt road, where riders climbed to an elevation of 2,400 m and were greeted with amazing views amid the clouds, mountains and expansive jungle. A traditional meal representative of the region awaited everyone, and San José del Pacífico offered up classic moles, as well as local fruit and baked goods. At the end of the meal, attendees rested for a moment before continuing their trip to the city of Oaxaca de Juárez.



With arrivals in Oaxaca, attendees prepared for the closing-night dinner held at the Pitiona restaurant, on a beautiful terrace overlooking the famous Plaza de Santo Domingo. Ducati began the celebratory dinner by thanking its customers for participating in the experience and delivering recognition to iconic Ducatistas who were present. Jason Chinnock, Chief Executive Officer of Ducati North America, who was also in attendance throughout the ride, thanked all participants: “The motorcycle community in México is unlike anywhere else in the world, and it is a growing market,” said Chinnock. “This ride was a great way for all of us to come together and share our love of the great outdoors and the rich cultural heritage of Oaxaca. I’m looking forward to next year’s Del Mar al Cielo.”



Additionally, Erwin Richter, Commercial Director of Ducati México, thanked the government of the state of Oaxaca for their great work and support for the event: “We leave from Oaxaca very satisfied and grateful for all the hospitality given from the state, its people, its food, and all its magic. Special thanks to the Secretary of Tourism, Juan Carlos Rivera, and his whole team for their unconditional support”. Another notable supporter of the event was Ducati Financial Services, a partner in the organization and experience of Del Mar al Cielo in conjunction with Ducati México, as well as in providing information on the new Ducati Premier financing plan, recently launched in October.



With this event, Ducati looked to provide a great riding experience mixed with the culture of the region visited, as well as provide a family-like environment expressing Ducati community values. In 2020, the brand will present the fourth edition of Del Mar al Cielo, with fresh surprises planned for new and returning riders of all levels.