Ivano Van Erp Wins EMX250 Round Eight in Sweden!

VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 team’s Ivano van Erp has won the eighth round of the 2024 EMX250 series after charging to two runner-up finishes at the historic Uddevalla circuit in Sweden. Van Erp’s teammate, Gavin Towers, ended the weekend on a positive note with fourth in Race Two and 10th overall. Competing in EMX125 for the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team, Dani Heitink won his first race and placed 10th in the second to just miss out on a trip to the overall podium in fourth.

Two weeks on from placing fourth overall in the deep sand of Lommel in Belgium, van Erp headed to Uddevalla focused on another successful weekend. With a hardpack and rutted racing surface in Sweden, it was completely different from the previous round. However the talented Dutchman underlined his ability by ending Time Practice as the fifth-quickest rider.

In Race One, van Erp didn’t enjoy the best of starts and completed the opening lap in 10th. Following a series of quick passes, the 19-year-old was up to fifth by lap five and soon had the top three in sight. By maintaining a blistering pace, he remained focused on the front and moved into second with two laps to go, kicking off the weekend in style.

A much better start in Race Two saw van Erp near the front and ready to attack. Into third on lap two, a race-long battle then began with EMX250 series leader, Mathis Valin. As the laps wound down, the GYTR-kitted YZ250F racer made a crucial pass stick on the penultimate lap to move into second. With two runner-up finishes, van Erp secured his place on the top step of the podium for the second time in his young career and his first of 2024. He remains fourth in the Championship Standings with three rounds remaining.

EMX250 round eight was bittersweet for Towers. Qualifying seventh set the American up for a solid weekend and Race One saw him battling well inside the top five until a technical issue ruled him out of the running. In Race Two, Towers once again started up front and moved into fourth early on. From there, he chased the leaders to the finish while withstanding pressure from behind for a hard-fought fourth. Towers remains 20th in the Championship Standings after missing the first four rounds of the campaign.

With Mano Faure absent through injury, the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team was represented in Sweden by Dani Heitink and Jarne Bervoets for round eight of their campaign.

Heitink was quick off the line in Race One to claim the holeshot. Despite being shuffled back to second, the young Dutchman kept the new race leader, Simone Mancini, in his sights until his rival’s machine incurred a technical issue. After moving into the lead, Heitink maintained a comfortable margin over the chasing pack to pick up his second race win of the season so far.

On a heavily watered circuit for Race Two, Heitink was unable to replicate his Race One start and was buried deep in the field. Able to work his way forwards despite the slippery conditions, the talented youngster reached as high as eighth before crossing the finish line in 10th for fourth overall and tied on points with third. Following his strong showing in Sweden, Heitink moves up to seventh in the Championship Standings.

Round eight of EMX125 wasn’t so positive for Bervoets. Two crashes, one in Time Practice and a heavier one in Race One, which ruled him out of that race, led to the Belgian deciding with the team not to line up for Race Two. Fortunate to escape serious injury in either fall, Bervoets will now focus on his recovery.

The VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 team will now enjoy two weeks off before returning to action at the MXGP of Switzerland on August 24-25 while the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team will line up next weekend alongside the MXGP of The Netherlands on August 17-18.