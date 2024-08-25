Spectacular first outdoor season and clean sweep at Ironman National MXGP

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – Victory in the final round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship saw Chase Sexton and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing clinch the 450MX title with a clean sweep at the Ironman National, completing a spectacular first outdoor season together with a total of seven overall wins in 11 rounds.

The finale saw Aaron Plessinger finish second on the 450 Class podium to secure third in the final standings, while P1 in Indiana for Tom Vialle elevated him to second position in the 250MX title race. In addition, KTM earned the Pro Motocross Manufacturer Championship and Julien Beaumer was awarded the 250 Class Rookie of the Year honors.

Equipped with the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, Sexton qualified fastest this morning and fittingly sealed the title by winning Moto 1 in commanding fashion. The 24-year-old Illinois native then picked up his 13th moto win of the series in the final outing, capping off his campaign in style to lift the coveted #1 plate.

Sexton took his first Pro Motocross win of the year in Round 2 at Hangtown and then won the last six rounds in succession at RedBud, Spring Creek, Washougal, Unadilla, Budds Creek, and Ironman on his way to a first-career Pro Motocross crown. The result marks KTM’s first 450MX title since Ryan Dungey won in 2015.

Chase Sexton: “I felt the safest out front in Moto 1, they were all riding really good, and the pace was high, so that was a dream ride for me to wrap it up in that one with no mistakes. The championship’s what we came for and we accomplished that, so I appreciate it and we’re excited! To come out here in the outdoors and have a really awesome season, I don’t know how to put it into words… This is the best form I’ve had to date in my career, the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team is awesome, and it means a lot. I’m stoked – I just want to keep doing this, because every title you get makes you want to win more. Thank you!”

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate Plessinger finished second on the 450MX podium at the Ironman National with 2-2 results, making it six podiums this season, including the past four in a row. As a result, The Cowboy matched his final position of one year ago with third in the championship, and also carries career form into the upcoming SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) Finals series.

Aaron Plessinger: “I put it all out there, I was trying and giving it my all to keep with Chase. Those last few laps were tough – I left it all on the track today. It’s all of these people who kept me going because it was a long, hot day, but I have to give it up for my family, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, and everybody behind me! It has been such a good season and I’m really proud of Chase and the whole team.”

A wire-to-wire opening moto win riding the KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION saw Vialle set himself up for a chance at his maiden 250MX overall victory in 2024, which he managed to achieve courtesy of a hard-fought fourth-place finish in Moto 2. With seven overall podiums to his credit, the Frenchman climbed to second in the final standings to complete his second season of AMA Pro Motocross competition.

Tom Vialle: “I was really trying to get that overall and we were able to today! The start is so important, it makes it so much easier, and I had a good moto in the first one. I had a gap and it was really amazing, I felt so good on the track. And then I was able to make it happen for the overall in that second moto – I’m really happy.”

The 250MX Rookie of the Year award belonged to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team newcomer Beaumer, who finished 11th in the championship. It’s been a positive first full season of Pro Motocross for the 18-year-old, gaining immense experience throughout the series, and building important foundations for his career. An 8-30 scorecard at Round 11 after crashing out of the final race landed him 14th overall.

Julien Beaumer: “It was a decent day for me at Ironman. My riding in Moto 2 was really good until I had a crash late in the race, but overall – mentally and physically – we’re in a good spot, ready to head into SMX and finish this year with a bang.”

Next Race: September 7 – Concord, North Carolina (SMX Playoff 1)

Results 450MX Class – Ironman National

1. Chase Sexton (USA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

2. Aaron Plessinger (USA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

3. Eli Tomac (USA), Yamaha

8. Christian Craig (USA), Husqvarna

10. Malcolm Stewart (USA), Husqvarna

Standings 450MX Class 2024 after 11 of 11 rounds

1. Chase Sexton, 504 points

2. Hunter Lawrence, 462

3. Aaron Plessinger, 403

6. Malcolm Stewart, 297

8. Christian Craig, 244

14. Justin Barcia, 148

Results 250MX Class – Ironman National

1. Tom Vialle (FRA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

2. Chance Hymas (USA), Honda

3. RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna

7. Ryder DiFrancesco (USA), GASGAS

14. Julien Beaumer (USA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

17. Pierce Brown (USA), GASGAS

Standings 250MX Class 2024 after 11 of 11 rounds

1. Haiden Deegan, 481 points

2. Tom Vialle, 412

3. Levi Kitchen, 405

8. Pierce Brown, 269

10. Ryder DiFrancesco, 250

11. Julien Beaumer, 221

13. Casey Cochran, 164

22. RJ Hampshire, 65