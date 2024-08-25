RJ HAMPSHIRE PUTS ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING ON 250MX PODIUM AT IRONMAN

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire finished a rewarding third overall in today’s final round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, standing on the 250MX podium in only his second outdoor appearance of the 2024 season. The series also ended in a picture of consistency for 450MX duo Christian Craig and Malcolm Stewart.

After clinching the 250SX West title in May, Hampshire was injured on the eve of the Pro Motocross season, but managed to return last time out at Budds Creek. The Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition pilot started strongly at the finale by finishing fourth in Moto 1, and then charged to third in the final race of the series to place him P3 overall.

Hampshire said. "It was awesome to be back at the races again, we were here for the gate drops and to get some intensity back, and somehow pulled off a podium. I felt pretty good on the bike, definitely still not even close to 100 percent, but it was nice to grind it out and suffer a bit today. I'm happy to be rewarded with a podium and look forward to Charlotte here in a couple of weeks."

It’s been an impressive year of rebuilding for both Craig and Stewart in 450MX onboard their Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition machinery, with Craig getting the upper hand at Ironman via 10-7 scores for eighth overall – his eighth top 10 result of the series – and also finishing P8 in points.

Craig recalled. "Last round of the outdoors, I was pumped to make it through the whole season and with just one DNF, we scored points in every moto we finished though and built throughout the season. I struggled a little bit today with the track, just couldn't get comfortable, and had a couple of big crashes in practice, but in the races I did what I could. The second moto was better and we ended up eighth overall, so riding is good, and I'm excited for my first time in SMX now. We'll keep trying to put in the good results."

While the final round saw Stewart go 7-11 for 10th overall, impressively only finishing outside of the top 10 overall once all season, he can celebrate earning sixth in the 450MX championship on return to the outdoors. Like Craig alongside him, Stewart has been gaining momentum after missing a lot of racing through injury, and will carry increased confidence into the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoffs.

“Ironman, we had a good first moto and the fans were awesome, which I’m always really thankful for,” Stewart commented. “I’m more so happy with finishing the whole season of Supercross and Pro Motocross without any injuries or missing any races. We have to think of all the positives and, no matter how you look at it, gate drops are the best thing you can get. In the second moto today I had a bad start, had to ride hard, and then kind of faded a little bit, and was cramping up, but it was a really good season for us overall. I’ll enjoy this next weekend off and then head into SMX excited for what’s to come!”



Ironman Raceway also hosted the Scouting Moto Combine event on Friday prior to this weekend’s final National of the 2024 season, where Rockstar Energy Husqvarna amateur Landon Gibson rode his Husqvarna FC 250 to 5-7 moto results for fourth overall.

Next Race: September 7 – Concord, North Carolina (SMX Playoff 1)

Results 450MX Class – Ironman National

1. Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

2. Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

3. Eli Tomac (USA), Yamaha

8. Christian Craig (USA), Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

10. Malcolm Stewart (USA), Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Standings 450MX Class 2024 after 11 of 11 rounds

1. Chase Sexton, 504 points

2. Hunter Lawrence, 462

3. Aaron Plessinger, 403

6. Malcolm Stewart, 297

8. Christian Craig, 244

14. Justin Barcia, 148

Results 250MX Class – Ironman National

1. Tom Vialle (FRA), KTM

2. Chance Hymas (USA), Honda

3. RJ Hampshire (USA), Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

7. Ryder DiFrancesco (USA), GASGAS

14. Julien Beaumer (USA), KTM

17. Pierce Brown (USA), GASGAS

Standings 250MX Class 2024 after 11 of 11 rounds

1. Haiden Deegan, 481 points

2. Tom Vialle, 412

3. Levi Kitchen, 405

8. Pierce Brown, 269

10. Ryder DiFrancesco, 250

11. Julien Beaumer, 221

13. Casey Cochran, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 164

22. RJ Hampshire, 65