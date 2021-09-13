Step backward for Ducati at MotoAmerica New Jersey

Sunnyvale, Calif., September 12, 2021 – In racing, some weekends work for you, others they don’t, and that’s exactly how it panned out for Ducati duo Loris Baz and Kyle Wyman at New Jersey Motorsports Park for round eight of MotoAmerica 2021.



Baz, came away with 5-4-4 finishes from the three starts. The French ace was seemingly glued to Yamaha’s Josh Herrin, the two riders battling each other closely over the three races with never more than half a second separating them at each checkered flag.



The format exerted extra toll on America’s fastest Superbike stars with an extra race this weekend, and Wyman came away from The Garden State with an 8-7-8 results on the Panera Bread/One Cure Ducati Panigale V4 R. The Arizona resident engaged in a thrilling race three battle with the M4 Ecstar Suzuki of Bobby Fong, coming out on top in one of the rides of the weekend, and he heads into the final round of Barber Motorsports Park next week full of confidence for his final Ducati ride of 2021.



2021 MotoAmerica Superbike Standing – Top 5

P1 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 400

P2 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 292

P3 – Cameron Petersen (Suzuki) 215

P4 – Josh Herrin (Yamaha) 187

P5 – Loris Baz (Ducati) 186

P9 – Kyle Wyman (Ducati) 92



Loris Baz (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York – Ducati #76)

“It’s been a tough weekend for us,” Baz said. “We’ve struggled to get the bike working as we wanted at this track but we improved over the weekend. I rode as hard as I could for every single tenth of a second, and we got the V4 R so close to the podium today, but there’s not much more we could have done. I’ve got no regrets. We moved forward over the weekend. We closed the gap to Jake a lot in the final race but it wasn’t enough. Thanks to the team who worked so hard on the bike this weekend. We’ll come back ready for the last round at Barber next weekend.”



Kyle Wyman (Panera Bread/One Cure Ducati – Ducati #33)

“Race two was a step backward,” Wyman said. “I had a good grid spot but I really struggled with the chassis changes we made, which were in the wrong direction. I finished seventh, which was the best result of the weekend but it was the furthest back from the front. We made a pretty big chassis change for race three and I got a good start. I ran with the guys for a while and had a race-long battle with Bobby Fong and came out on top of that, so I was proud of that ride. We made a step forward with the bike and the confidence is there now. I’m looking forward to taking what we’ve learned into Barber next week and finishing the season on a high note.”