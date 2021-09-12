RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. – The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team had a strong finish to the 2021 AMA Pro Motocross Championship as Cooper Webb and Max Vohland both scored season-best finishes at the Hangtown Motocross Classic finale. Securing his best combined moto scores of 3-2 on the day, Webb claimed another third-place podium finish to end the season on a high note with fourth overall in the 450MX Championship. Vohland, a Northern California native, wrapped up Rookie of the Year honors in the 250MX class following a career-best fourth overall in front of a hometown crowd.

Coming off two consecutive podium finishes late in the season, Webb proved to be on a roll at the final round as he placed his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION on pole for the first time all year. With the top gate pick in Moto 1, Webb grabbed a solid start inside the top-four and he quickly put himself into podium contention early on. Dicing back-and-forth with Eli Tomac for third through the final half of the race, it was Webb who ultimately prevailed, locking in the third-place spot.

Webb came barreling out of the gate in Moto 2, capturing the holeshot and battling for the early lead. He settled into second early on but he made a charge back into the lead on lap five and once again went head-to-head with Tomac out front. This time it was Tomac who topped the moto, with Webb coming in for a strong second. Ending the outdoor season with three-in-a-row podium finishes, the 2021 450SX Champion was able to cap the season off in a favorable way, overtaking fourth in the 450MX Championship standings.

Webb: “Today was my best result, even though it was a third overall, I’m stoked! Unfortunately, I didn’t get the season started very well but I have to give it up to my team and the group of people around me for pushing me and believing in me. I knew what I could do on a dirt bike, so it’s good to be better and get closer to the front. It’s a lot to get to the front and we never gave up so I’m stoked to end the season on a positive note.”

Growing up just 15 minutes away from Hangtown MX, Max Vohland had an impressive day in front of his hometown crowd. Beginning with a career-best fifth in qualifying, Vohland came into the motos with extra determination and drive. He grabbed a sixth-place start and spent some time shuffling inside the top-10 before making a late-race charge into the top-five battle. Maintaining a steady pace late in the race, Vohland was able to secure fifth.

With another great start in Moto 2, the rookie positioned himself just outside the top-five early on. He climbed up to fourth on lap five and continued to rally his way into podium contention with a swift pass for third halfway into the race. He made an attempt to go after second-place but he came up short, still finishing with a career-best fourth in the second moto. Rounding out his first season with ninth overall in the 250MX Championship, Vohland earned Rookie of the Year at the final round.

Vohland: “I definitely learned a lot this season. I had a lot of ups and downs, which is pretty typical for a rookie, but to come out here and get fourth and be super close to the podium in front of this hometown crowd is amazing! I’m super honored and this is a big accomplishment for me.”

Results 450MX Class – Hangtown Motocross Classic

1. Dylan Ferrandis (FRA), Yamaha, 1-3

2. Eli Tomac (USA), Kawasaki, 4-1

3. Cooper Webb (USA), KTM, 3-2

OTHER KTM

8. Justin Bogle (USA), KTM

14. Kevin Moranz (USA), KTM

18. Fredrik Noren (SWE), KTM

23. Layton Smail (USA), KTM

28. Ezra Lewis (USA), KTM

32. Josh Mosiman (USA), KTM

34. Devon Bates (USA), KTM

36. Phillip Maus (USA), KTM

38. Lucas Lamborn (USA), KTM

39. Ben LaMay (USA), KTM

Results 250MX Class – Hangtown Motocross Classic

1. Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha, 1-1

2. Jo Shimoda (JAP), Kawasaki, 4-2

3. RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna, 2-6

4. Maximus Vohland (USA), KTM, 5-4

OTHER KTM

16. Rick Elzinga (USA), KTM

19. Xylian Ramella (SWI), KTM

21. Brayden Lessler (USA), KTM

24. Christopher Prebula (USA), KTM

26. Tyson Johnson (USA), KTM

30. Cole Bailey (USA), KTM

35. Chad Saultz (USA), KTM

37. Tyler Ducray (USA), KTM

39. Tre Fierro (USA), KTM

41. Bradley Lionnet (ZMB), KTM

Standings 450MX Class 2021 after 12 of 12 rounds

1. Dylan Ferrandis, 531 points

2. Eli Tomac, 458

3. Ken Roczen, 446

4. Cooper Webb, 358

OTHER KTM

7. Marvin Musquin, 240

8. Joey Savatgy, 240

13. Justin Bogle, 181

19. Fredrik Noren, 87

Standings 250MX Class 2021 after 12 of 12 rounds

1. Jett Lawrence, 497

2. Justin Cooper, 491

3. Hunter Lawrence, 381

OTHER KTM

9. Max Vohland, 236