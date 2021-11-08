Successful return to Autodromo Internacional do Algarve for Suzuki

Team Suzuki Press Office – November 7.

GRANDE PRÉMIO BREMBO DO ALGARVE

Joan Mir: 2nd

Alex Rins: 8th

Team Suzuki Ecstar made a successful return to the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, with both riders bringing home strong results and good points.

Joan Mir made a rocket start from his front row grid spot and immediately placed himself in a provisional podium position, before the riders had completed one lap, Mir was into second. He then went on to set the fastest lap.

Alex Rins struggled a little from his 11th place start position, slipping to 14th, but by the end of the third lap he had fought his way into 11th. As the race progressed he continued to gain places, moving up to ninth on Lap 10. He began to feel more comfortable in the latter half of the race and he was able to set some fast laps, but he was unable to get higher than eighth. However, this finish sees him in contention for a Top 10 spot in the championship standings.

Back at the front, Mir was doing his best to keep close to race leader Francesco Bagnaia, but this task became more and more tricky. He did well to keep the chasing riders at bay and put himself in a safe second where he could settle into his own rhythm and take the runner-up spot at the chequered flag. He is now confirmed third in the championship with one race remaining.

Joan Mir:

“I didn’t have enough pace to win here today, but I can’t complain! This has been the strongest weekend I’ve had for a long time – especially because I was fast from Friday morning onwards. I was able to fight hard today, but Pecco did an incredible race without any mistakes. He had a bit of a margin compared to me, and I couldn’t do more than second today. But nevertheless, I’m really pleased and I’m happy to give the team another podium. This also gives us hope for the future.”

Alex Rins:

“I didn’t have the best start, so I lost a lot of time. When I got into my race rhythm I was quite fast and I had nice pace, but it wasn’t enough. The qualifying result cost us today, so next week we have to do better on Saturday. Overall, my bike feels good and I’m feeling hopeful for the final race of the year in Valencia.”

Shinichi Sahara – Project Leader and Team Director:

“I’m happy to see one of our riders on the podium here, it’s very nice for Joan and for the team. We would have loved to win, but this is still great. As always, we recognise the advantage of getting a good grid position, as it’s always a struggle when you have to work your way through from further back. Alex had good pace during this race, but it was difficult for him to get higher than eighth today. However, I’m pleased with his performance.”

Ken Kawauchi – Technical Manager:

“We are very happy to be back on the podium finally. Thank you very much to Joan for this great result, and also to all the staff – both here and in Japan – for the hard work that has got us back here. Alex wanted more out of this race, and it’s a pity he couldn’t show his full potential. We’ll try hard to get both our riders on the podium for the final race of the year.”

GRANDE PRÉMIO BREMBO DO ALGARVE – Race Classification:

1. F. BAGNAIA – Ducati Lenovo Team – 38:17.720

2. J. MIR – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – +02.478

3. J. MILLER – Ducati Lenovo Team – +06.402

4. A. MARQUEZ – LCR Honda CASTROL – +06.453

5. J. ZARCO – Pramac Racing – +07.882

6. P. ESPARGARO – Repsol Honda Team – +09.573

7. J. MARTIN – Pramac Racing – +10.144

8. A. RINS – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – +10.742

9. E. BASTIANINI – Avintia Esponsorama – +13.840

10. B. BINDER – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – +14.487

11. T. NAKAGAMI – LCR Honda IDEMITSU – +20.912

12. L. MARINI – SKY VR46 Avintia – +22.450

13. V. ROSSI – Petronas Yamaha SRT – +22.752

14. A. DOVIZIOSO – Petronas Yamaha SRT – +26.207

15. S. BRADL – Repsol Honda Team – +26.284

16. M. VIÑALES – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – +26.828

17. F. MORBIDELLI – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – +27.863

Not Classified:

I. LECUONA – Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing – 36:52.290 – 23 laps

M. OLIVEIRA – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – 36:52.032 – 23 laps

F. QUARTARARO – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – 33:25.512 – 21 laps

A. ESPARGARO – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – 11:50.119 – 7 laps

D. PETRUCCI – Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing – 00.000 – 1 laps

MotoGP World Standings:

1 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha 267

2 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati 227

3 Joan MIR Suzuki 195

4 Jack MILLER Ducati 165

5 Johann ZARCO Ducati 163

6 Marc MARQUEZ Honda 142

7 Brad BINDER KTM 142

8 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia 113

9 Maverick VIÑALES Aprilia 106

10 Pol ESPARGARO Honda 100

11 Alex RINS Suzuki 99

12 Enea BASTIANINI Ducati 94

13 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM 92

14 Jorge MARTIN Ducati 91

15 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda 76

16 Alex MARQUEZ Honda 67

17 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha 42

18 Luca MARINI Ducati 41

19 Iker LECUONA KTM 38

20 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha 38

21 Danilo PETRUCCI KTM 37

22 Stefan BRADL Honda 14

23 Michele PIRRO Ducati 12

24 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Yamaha 8

25 Dani PEDROSA KTM 6

26 Lorenzo SAVADORI Aprilia 4

27 Tito RABAT Ducati 1

28 Cal CRUTCHLOW Yamaha

29 Garrett GERLOFF Yamaha

30 Jake DIXON Yamaha