Super Mud Round 2 – AMA Supercross Championship in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO , Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton delivered his first win for the team at Round 2 of the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship, taking a dominant wire-to-wire victory in the muddy conditions and reclaiming the 450SX points lead. Teammate Aaron Plessinger took a P5 finish, while 250SX West rookie Julien Beaumer finished in 11th.

On a challenging, wet track surface, both Plessinger and Sexton came to grips with San Francisco conditions immediately, powering their KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION machines to the first and second qualifying positions, led by mud specialist Plessinger.

Defending champion Sexton charged to a top-three start in his Heat Race, continuing his level of comfort as he chased down the race leader, coming within bike lengths of getting the victory in second place.

And after firing out of the gates for the holeshot, Sexton took control of the 450SX Main Event to lead from the outset and delivered the performance of a champion, showcasing skill, and consistency as he captured his eighth-career 450SX Main Event race win, and his first since joining Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in 2024.

Chase Sexton: “I have to give a huge shoutout to the team, they’ve put in so much effort and hard work to get me to where I need to be. I was a bit disappointed that this round was a mudder as the progress we made from this week to last is pretty crazy, but I’m stoked to get a win for the team and it feels great to deliver this result!”

The qualifying momentum would continue for Plessinger as he lined up for the Heat Race, with the Ohio native launching out of the gates for the all-important holeshot. A late race mishap saw him claim a third-place finish to comfortably transfer into the Main Event.

A calculated outing then saw the number 7 post a measured ride to withstand the elements, making progress throughout the race and crossing the finish line for a well-earned fifth-place finish in San Francisco.

Aaron Plessinger: “San Francisco, mud race… a proper mud race. Qualified first, which is a first! Then yeah, good start in the Heat Race, made a few mistakes, which cost me, and I got third. The start of the Main was horrible, I spun off the grate, but made it through with all the guys on the ground – don’t know how I did that. Lost goggles about mid-way, and just did what I could to fortunately get back to fifth. We got some good points, sitting P4 now in the points, and I’m ready to show them what I’ve got in San Diego.”

Supercross rookie Beaumer struggled to piece together a clean lap in qualifying, before rebounding to secure a sixth-place finish in his Heat Race and a direct entry into the night’s 250SX West Main Event. On a deteriorating track, Beaumer made the most of track position in the tough conditions and would post a consistent P11 result by race’s end.

Julien Beaumer: “San Fran was muddy, that’s for sure! Good night, got some points and made it through the Main, so I’m happy to be leaving with some points. The focus was on staying upright, but I ended up getting tired from having to pick up my bike so many times. I’m looking forward to San Diego, with the goal being much the same as A1.”

Next Race: January 20 – San Diego, California

Results 450SX Class – San Francisco

1. Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 12 laps

2. Eli Tomac (USA), Yamaha, +7.459

3. Ken Roczen (GER), Suzuki, +27.255

OTHER KTM

5. Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

18. Justin Rodbell (USA), KTM

Standings 450SX Class 2024 after 2 of 17 rounds

1. Chase Sexton, 45 points

2. Jett Lawrence, 38

3. Eli Tomac, 35

OTHER KTM

4. Aaron Plessinger, 35

19. Justin Hill, 8

23. Justin Rodbell, 4

Results 250SX West Class – San Francisco

1. Jordon Smith (USA), Yamaha, 8 laps

2. Levi Kitchen (USA), Kawasaki, +0.913

3. Garrett Marchbanks (USA), Yamaha, +58.654

OTHER KTM

11. Julien Beaumer (USA), KTM

Standings 250SX West Class 2024 after 2 of 9 rounds

1. Jordon Smith, 47 points

2. Levi Kitchen, 42

3. RJ Hampshire, 38

OTHER KTM

7. Julien Beaumer, 27

25. Talon Hawkins, 4

27. Lux Turner, 2