2021 Kawasaki and Kawasaki and more Kawasaki Motorcycles!

Must-see 2021 Kawasaki Motorcycles, more 2021 Kawasaki and Kawasaki and more Kawasaki Motorcycles than you can shake a stick at! With 2020 being a crazy year I’m so happy to see the new 2021 models finally being released. Unfortunately we did have 30 discontinued Kawasaki motorcycles, but we still got 56 new models, so that’s awesome. The Kawasaki 2021 line of motorcycles has a motorcycle for all types of riders with a wide range of options covering hypersport, supersport, sport, naked, adventure, touring, dual-purpose and cruiser models.

Some of my personal favorites are the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE+, 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R ABS KRT, 2021 Kawasaki Z H2, 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 ABS, 2021 Kawasaki W800, 2021 Kawasaki Z900RS, 2021 Kawasaki Z650 ABS, 2021 Kawasaki Z400 ABS, 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom, 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan S ABS Cafe and 2021 Kawasaki Versys 650 LT for the price/performance ratio and their great looks. I even have 2 mystery models that suddenly disappeared this year and instantly replaced, such as the 2021 Kawasaki KX450 XC to the 2021 Kawasaki KX450X – New model and 2021 Kawasaki KX450 to the 2021 Kawasaki KX250 XC… even I had to do a double take to check the photos to be 101% sure!

So please, sit back, click and enjoy each and every new 2021 Kawasaki bike, each one takes over 20 minutes to post as I had select and edit each photo, add USA, Canada and European data, features, specifications and MSRP’s, plus get information you won’t find ANYWHERE else. If you are going to do something do it right, thus I created Total Motorcycle, for you; built by riders for riders. Please support us.

 

2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS

Introducing the new 2021 Kawasaki Motorcycle Guide.

New Bike Reviews, Huge Photos, Full Specifications. Get it all at Total Motorcycle with the 2021 Kawasaki Motorcycle Guide.

 

Hyperbike

2021 Kawasaki Ninja H2R

2021 Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon

2021 Kawasaki Ninja H2

2021 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE+

 

2021 Kawasaki Z900RS

Supersport

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R ABS

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R ABS KRT

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R KRT

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R ABS

 

 

Street Sport

2021 Kawasaki Z H2

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 ABS KRT – (Canada)

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 ABS

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 – (USA)

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 ABS KRT – (Canada)

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 ABS

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 – (USA)

2021 Kawasaki W800

2021 Kawasaki Z900RS

2021 Kawasaki Z900RS Cafe – (USA)

2021 Kawasaki Z900 ABS

2021 Kawasaki Z650 ABS

2021 Kawasaki Z650 (USA)

2021 Kawasaki Z400 ABS

2021 Kawasaki Z125 Pro

 

2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Voyager ABS

 

Cruisers

2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Voyager ABS

2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS

2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic

2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic LT

2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom

2021 Kawasaki Vulcan S ABS

2021 Kawasaki Vulcan S

2021 Kawasaki Vulcan S ABS Cafe

 

 

Supersport Touring

2021 Kawasaki Concours 14 ABS

2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE LT+ – (USA)

2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 ABS LT SE – (Canada)

2021 Kawasaki Versys 650 LT

2021 Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS – (USA)

2021 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 ABS

 

2021 Kawasaki Ninja H2R

Dual Purpose

2021 Kawasaki KLX230 ABS

2021 Kawasaki KLX230

 

 

Motocross

2021 Kawasaki KX450 XC

2021 Kawasaki KX450X – New model

2021 Kawasaki KX450

2021 Kawasaki KX250 XC

2021 Kawasaki KX250X – New model

2021 Kawasaki KX250

2021 Kawasaki KX100

2021 Kawasaki KX85

2021 Kawasaki KX65

 

2021 Kawasaki KX250X

Off-Road

2021 Kawasaki KLX300R

2021 Kawasaki KLX230R

2021 Kawasaki KLX140R – New model

2021 Kawasaki KLX140RL – New model

2021 Kawasaki KLX140RF – New model

2021 Kawasaki KLX110R – New model

2021 Kawasaki KLX110RL – New model

