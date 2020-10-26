Must-see 2021 Kawasaki Motorcycles, more 2021 Kawasaki and Kawasaki and more Kawasaki Motorcycles than you can shake a stick at! With 2020 being a crazy year I’m so happy to see the new 2021 models finally being released. Unfortunately we did have 30 discontinued Kawasaki motorcycles, but we still got 56 new models, so that’s awesome. The Kawasaki 2021 line of motorcycles has a motorcycle for all types of riders with a wide range of options covering hypersport, supersport, sport, naked, adventure, touring, dual-purpose and cruiser models.

Some of my personal favorites are the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE+, 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R ABS KRT, 2021 Kawasaki Z H2, 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 ABS, 2021 Kawasaki W800, 2021 Kawasaki Z900RS, 2021 Kawasaki Z650 ABS, 2021 Kawasaki Z400 ABS, 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom, 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan S ABS Cafe and 2021 Kawasaki Versys 650 LT for the price/performance ratio and their great looks. I even have 2 mystery models that suddenly disappeared this year and instantly replaced, such as the 2021 Kawasaki KX450 XC to the 2021 Kawasaki KX450X – New model and 2021 Kawasaki KX450 to the 2021 Kawasaki KX250 XC… even I had to do a double take to check the photos to be 101% sure!

So please, sit back, click and enjoy each and every new 2021 Kawasaki bike, each one takes over 20 minutes to post as I had select and edit each photo, add USA, Canada and European data, features, specifications and MSRP’s, plus get information you won’t find ANYWHERE else. If you are going to do something do it right, thus I created Total Motorcycle, for you; built by riders for riders. Please support us.

Introducing the new 2021 Kawasaki Motorcycle Guide.

New Bike Reviews, Huge Photos, Full Specifications. Get it all at Total Motorcycle with the 2021 Kawasaki Motorcycle Guide.

Hyperbike

– 2021 Kawasaki Ninja H2R

– 2021 Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon

– 2021 Kawasaki Ninja H2

– 2021 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE+

Supersport

– 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R ABS

– 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R ABS KRT

– 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R KRT

– 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R ABS

Street Sport

– 2021 Kawasaki Z H2

– 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX

– 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 ABS KRT – (Canada)

– 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 ABS

– 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 650 – (USA)

– 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 ABS KRT – (Canada)

– 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 ABS

– 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 – (USA)

– 2021 Kawasaki W800

– 2021 Kawasaki Z900RS

– 2021 Kawasaki Z900RS Cafe – (USA)

– 2021 Kawasaki Z900 ABS

– 2021 Kawasaki Z650 ABS

– 2021 Kawasaki Z650 (USA)

– 2021 Kawasaki Z400 ABS

– 2021 Kawasaki Z125 Pro

Cruisers

– 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Voyager ABS

– 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS

– 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic

– 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic LT

– 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom

– 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan S ABS

– 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan S

– 2021 Kawasaki Vulcan S ABS Cafe

Supersport Touring

– 2021 Kawasaki Concours 14 ABS

– 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE LT+ – (USA)

– 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 ABS LT SE – (Canada)

– 2021 Kawasaki Versys 650 LT

– 2021 Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS – (USA)

– 2021 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 ABS

Dual Purpose

– 2021 Kawasaki KLX230 ABS

– 2021 Kawasaki KLX230

Motocross

– 2021 Kawasaki KX450 XC

– 2021 Kawasaki KX450X – New model

– 2021 Kawasaki KX450

– 2021 Kawasaki KX250 XC

– 2021 Kawasaki KX250X – New model

– 2021 Kawasaki KX250

– 2021 Kawasaki KX100

– 2021 Kawasaki KX85

– 2021 Kawasaki KX65

Off-Road

– 2021 Kawasaki KLX300R

– 2021 Kawasaki KLX230R

– 2021 Kawasaki KLX140R – New model

– 2021 Kawasaki KLX140RL – New model

– 2021 Kawasaki KLX140RF – New model

– 2021 Kawasaki KLX110R – New model

– 2021 Kawasaki KLX110RL – New model