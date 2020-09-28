Solid recovery from a fall for Yamaha at MXGP Lombardia

After dominating the opening race at the MXGP of Lombardia, round nine of the FIM Motocross World Championship, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Jeremy Seewer made a solid recovery from a fall in Race 2 to celebrate his first-ever premier class Grand Prix victory. Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Gautier Paulin ran a blisteringly fast pace around the tight and compact sand circuit in Mantova, Italy, but was classified ninth after an unlucky day in the dirt.

Jeremy Seewer has been one of the fastest riders out on track since the season reboot back in August. In that time, he has won his two MXGP races and has finished inside the top-three in seven races – from fourteen gate drops. As a three-time FIM Motocross World Championship runner-up, the ‘91’ is itching to go one better. Deservedly, the 26-year-old Swiss put his YZ450FM at the front of the field from gate-drop, set the fastest lap of the race and led all 17 laps for his second race victory of the season.

A season-best qualifying position – second position – promised so much for Paulin until a freak accident forced him to start from dead last and with a bent bike. Another rider hit the Frenchman almost immediately after gate drop. He then clipped the rear wheel of the defending World Champion Tim Gajser and was slammed to the ground. After making a hasty remount, the ‘21’ pulled into pit-lane for running repairs before rejoining the race, where he incredibly fought back to 13th.

In the final race, Paulin was back to his usual self as he placed his YZ450FM inside the top-five off the gate and stalked the top-three for the entire 30-minute plus two lap duration of the race. He crossed the finish line in fourth but was bumped back to sixth in the final classification as one of four riders facing penalties for jumping on waved yellow flags.

Seewer did not have the start he had hoped for and crashed on Lap-2 while trying to make a pass on his teammate. The mistake cost valuable time that was difficult to claw back with most of the riders running a similar pace, which meant he had to settle for sixth at the flag. In an uncanny turn of events, the penalties that saw Paulin knocked back to sixth in the race classification pushed Seewer up to third, which meant he won the Grand Prix with a 5-point buffer over Glenn Coldenhoff, who mounted the second step.

As a result, Seewer has moved up to third in the MXGP Championship Standings and is only 16-points shy of the lead. Paulin remains ninth.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Arnaud Tonus withdrew from the Grand Prix after experiencing dizziness after the first race. An update on his return to racing will be shared on Yamaha Racing’s Social Media platforms when available.

Jeremy Seewer

MXGP of Lombardia Grand Prix Winner, 45-points

3rd MXGP World Championship Standings, 300-points

“I am happy with the points I scored. My first moto was one for the books. I took the holeshot and led every lap. You cannot wish for more. It’s all about the starts at this level, but to keep getting holeshot with how fast everyone is, it’s really hard. The second race was not too bad but fifth or sixth, so I had to make some passes and I ended up making a mistake. You need to risk a bit to make a pass, and it didn’t work out for me. I want to win, but I am not stressing too much about it. There are still many races to come. It’s a long championship still. It’s awesome to win this GP. It’s not the way I wanted to win, but a win is a win and, in a few years,, nobody knows so it’s a huge milestone in your career to win a MXGP Grand Prix. Anyway, I would have liked to be on the top of the podium at the end of the race to enjoy it like that, but my thoughts at the moment are with my friend AJ, Arminas Jasikonis.”

Gautier Paulin

9th MXGP of Lombardia, 23-points

8th MXGP World Championship Standings, 224-points

“Obviously I am happy with today. A result is just a result. It’s a fact that I had a huge crash on the startline of moto one. My fitness is good. In Timed Practice I was second best and very close to making my first Pole of the year. I will work on this next time to get it. In the first race it could have been easy for me to give up. My handlebars were bent, my front wheel was not straight, my clutch was out and I had to make a pit-stop. My mechanics fixed it and I went back out and got to 13th. This is an insane result with good lap times. In moto two, I was fourth, a bit short, but I didn’t make it but I am really happy with how I was riding today. I know the speed is there and we are still in the game.”