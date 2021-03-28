Suzuki announces new slogan and hashtag for 2021

Team Suzuki Press Office – March 28.

With the beginning of a new season, reigning MotoGP World Champions Team Suzuki Ecstar have announced a new slogan and hashtag to accompany the 2021 title campaign; ALL FOR ONE.

The purpose behind it is to unite the team and fans alike, with the slogan also acting as a short phrase to live by.

The team settled on ALL FOR ONE for many reasons, and with its multiple meanings they hope to encompass the team spirit, attitude, and approach.

All together as one – a team united with support from Suzuki fans, customers, employees, and distributors. As well as sponsors working alongside to boost the squad’s strength – pushing to get the maximum performance. And all with one target; to reach the top spot on the podium. The number one.

Shinichi Sahara – Project Leader & Team Director:



“As everybody knows, our team has undergone some changes during the winter with the creation of our Management Committee; however, we have the same passion and determination as always, and we also feel more united than ever. For this reason we wanted a phrase that would convey the message that all together we are pushing for the same goals. This slogan will be used across our social channels, as well as being seen in our pit box. We are all here for one reason, and together we give our all.”

Joan Mir:

“I feel proud that our team has this new motto or slogan for 2021. We’re here to give everything, aiming to achieve the best positions, and I feel that ‘ALL FOR ONE’ is a powerful thing to keep in our minds during this season, which is sure to be a hard fought one.”

Alex Rins:

“Having a hashtag and slogan that we can all use means that we can unite everybody – our fans, our sponsors, all the team members. It’s a nice feeling to think of us all pushing together and this new slogan reminds us that we are more than just a team, we are a family.”