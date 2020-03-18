Suzuki Endurance Racing Team (SERT) Team Manager Damien Saulnier talks about the Le Mans 24-Hours

Team Suzuki Press Office – March 17.

Suzuki Endurance Racing Team (SERT) Team Manager Damien Saulnier talks about the recent Le Mans 24-Hours official test in France before the event was postponed due to the Coronavirus (Cov-19) pandemic.

“The objective of the tests at Le Mans was to improve the performance of the motorcycle on a wet track. This had not been possible at the previous test in Spain, but we were able to try out all the possible configurations in accordance with the Dunlop program.

Japanese engineers from Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) and Yoshimura worked on the chassis and electronics. The 24 Hours of Le Mans race is a big event with a lot of points to score, so it is essential to collect as much information as possible under all weather conditions.

The cohesion between the three riders is getting better and better. Their analysis of the points to work on the bike is very similar. The technical staff was very satisfied with these exchanges between Gregg Black, Etienne Masson and Xavier Siméon. This good communication between the riders themselves and with the technical staff is a real asset to develop the full potential of the bike.

We have a nice relationship between the riders. I would say that everyone takes confidence in the functioning of the three riders and their analysis and these are good omens for the future.

Since the arrival of the COVID-19 on our territory, we have to take certain measures. We will keep you posted on the progress of the season as soon as possible, but will be important to organise other tests before the next race to finalise the Dunlop program. With an uncertain calendar and the postponement of Le Mans, we have to work on improving the bike both in terms of the handling and reliability.”

Sportingly yours.

Damien SAULNIER